Brii Biosciences Adjusts Share Options to Align Interests

October 25, 2024 — 11:14 am EDT

Brii Biosciences Limited (HK:2137) has released an update.

Brii Biosciences Limited has announced the cancellation of previous share options and restricted share units due to unfulfilled milestones and shifting market conditions. In a strategic move, the company has granted new share options and restricted share units to align employee interests with corporate goals, under the 2023 Share Option and Award Schemes. This grant involves 75 option grantees and aims to motivate employees as part of their comprehensive compensation plan.

