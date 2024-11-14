BrightView Reports Record Earnings and Optimistic Outlook

Brightview Holdings ( (BV) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Brightview Holdings presented to its investors.

BrightView Holdings, Inc., a leading commercial landscaping services provider in the United States, has recently reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024. The company, known for its comprehensive landscape and snow removal services, is recognized for its innovative solutions and commitment to sustainable practices.

In its latest earnings report, BrightView announced a record Adjusted EBITDA for both the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2024. Despite a slight decrease in revenue, the company’s net income saw a significant increase, reflecting strong operational performance. The company has provided guidance for fiscal 2025, projecting growth in both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA.

Key financial highlights include a 56.1% increase in fourth-quarter net income to $25.6 million, while full-year net income surged to $66.4 million from a loss in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter reached a record $105.2 million, marking a 3.5% increase year-over-year. The company’s free cash flow also saw a substantial rise, increasing by $65.1 million to $145.3 million for the full year.

BrightView’s strategic focus on its Development Services segment contributed to these results, with a notable increase in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA within this area. The company also successfully reduced its total net financial debt, improving its financial leverage. Management attributes these achievements to their ongoing business transformation efforts and cost management initiatives.

Looking ahead, BrightView’s management remains optimistic, expecting fiscal 2025 to be another record year. The company plans to continue focusing on sustainable growth and value creation for stakeholders, positioning itself as a leader in the landscaping industry.

