BrightView price target raised to $20 from $18 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on BrightView (BV) to $20 from $18 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said there is no change to its outlook as the company concluded F2024 on a good note with an in-line quarter, no real surprises, and a productive year of changes under its belt.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.