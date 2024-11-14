BrightView price target raised to $20 from $18 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on BrightView (BV) to $20 from $18 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said there is no change to its outlook as the company concluded F2024 on a good note with an in-line quarter, no real surprises, and a productive year of changes under its belt.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BV:
- BrightView Holdings: Strong Fiscal 2024 Performance and 2025 Outlook
- BrightView reports Q4 EPS 30c, consensus 30c
- BrightView guides FY25 revenue $2.75B-$2.84B, consensus $2.80B
- Brightview Holdings (BV) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.