BrightView Holdings Secures Favorable Credit Agreement Terms

May 28, 2024 — 06:03 pm EDT

BrightView Holdings (BV) has provided an update.

BrightView Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiary have secured an amendment to their credit agreement, resulting in a reduction of interest rates on their $738 million term loans. This change simplifies the interest structure, eliminating leverage-based adjustments and setting a fixed margin for both base rate and Term SOFR loans. The adjustment is expected to benefit the company financially, and the involved parties, including a significant shareholder’s affiliate, have received and may continue to receive compensation for services related to the credit agreement.

