BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) shareholders have earned a 22% return over the last year

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the last quarter. Looking on the brighter side, the stock is actually up over twelve months. In that time, it is up 22%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 36%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While BrightView Holdings made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last year BrightView Holdings saw its revenue grow by 5.3%. That's not great considering the company is losing money. It's probably fair to say that the modest growth is reflected in the modest share price gain of 22%. It might be worth thinking about how long it will take the company to turn a profit.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:BV Earnings and Revenue Growth September 6th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for BrightView Holdings in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

BrightView Holdings produced a TSR of 22% over the last year. While you don't go broke making a profit, this return was actually lower than the average market return of about 36%. On the bright side, that's certainly better than the yearly loss of about 6% endured over the last three years, implying that the company is doing better recently. We hope the turnaround in fortunes continues. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for BrightView Holdings (1 is a bit concerning) that you should be aware of.

