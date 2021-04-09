BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in BrightView Holdings' (NYSE:BV) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on BrightView Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.02 = US$52m ÷ (US$3.1b - US$432m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Therefore, BrightView Holdings has an ROCE of 2.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 8.7%.

NYSE:BV Return on Capital Employed April 9th 2021

In the above chart we have measured BrightView Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for BrightView Holdings.

What Can We Tell From BrightView Holdings' ROCE Trend?

While the ROCE isn't as high as some other companies out there, it's great to see it's on the up. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last four years, the ROCE has climbed 569% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, BrightView Holdings is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And with a respectable 72% awarded to those who held the stock over the last year, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if BrightView Holdings can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

