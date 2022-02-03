BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV)

Q1 2022 Earnings Call

, 10:00 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Hello and welcome to today's BrightView Holdings, Inc. first quarter fiscal 2022 Results conference call. My name is Bailey and I will be the moderator for today's call. [Operator instructions] I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, John Shave, vice president of investor relations.

John, please go ahead.

John Shave -- Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you, Bailey and good morning. Before we begin, I'd like to remind listeners that some of the comments made today, including responses to questions and information reflected on the presentation slides are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Please refer to the company's SEC filings for more detail on the risks and uncertainties that could impact the company's future operating results and financial condition. Comments made today will also include a discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures.

Reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in today's press release. Disclaimers on forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures apply both to today's prepared remarks as well as the Q&A. I'll now turn the call over to BrightView's CEO, Andrew Masterman.

10 stocks we like better than BrightView Holdings, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and BrightView Holdings, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Andrew Masterman -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, John. Good morning and thanks to all of you for joining us. I am particularly happy to be with you all today as it is snowing heavily in many parts of the country, while snow removal continues in the northeast following the storm last weekend. As you know, our results during the winter are meaningfully impacted by snowfall.

So while the current weather can't help us with our first fiscal quarter, it's a great start to Q2 with almost twice as much now in January of 2022 versus the prior two Januaries and we're very happy to have it. And any strength in Q2 snow will build very positive trend that we've seen over the last several quarters and which continued in Q1 2022. That trend has organic growth in the core of our company are maintenance land business. We are pleased to continue our excellent momentum this quarter with strong maintenance land organic growth of 7.3% with Q1 revenue reflecting a return to above 2019 levels.

We expect this performance to continue. Strong execution by our maintenance land organization delivered $3.2 million of incremental EBITDA on $40 million of increased revenue. This result is primarily driven by exceptional labor and material management in our organic business, offset by fuel escalation and from maintenance service lines that we acquired from recent development M&A transactions that were not a focal point of those development businesses. We are optimistic this will improve in the second half of fiscal 2022.

These trends are a result of the culture we have built and of the commitment of our entire organization, from gardeners to leadership team, who are all delivering excellent services to our customers. I am so incredibly proud of the BrightView team. Let me begin by reviewing the highlights from the quarter. First, I am pleased to report another solid quarter of revenue growth, led by 7.3% maintenance land organic growth.

Continued expansion of our contract business as well as a rebound in ancillary services penetration, is a result of the investments we are making in our expanded sales team and sales enablement technologies. This follows Q4 of fiscal year 2021 in which we grew organically 9% plus and fiscal Q3 in which we grew organically 11% plus. In short, we have grown from fiscal 2019 organic revenue levels despite operating in an environment presented with continued challenges. Second, adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $42.6 million, down 18.7% or $9.8 million compared to the prior year.

The decline was driven principally by significantly lower snowfall across BrightView's branch footprint, which pressured our top line and profitability in the quarter. Assuming an average snowfall during the quarter, our adjusted EBITDA performance would have been toward the higher end of the guidance range provided during our fourth quarter call. The lower end of our adjusted EBITDA guidance range contemplated low snowfall. And in our primary snow markets, we did not see any measurable snowfall.

Given that we are largely able to provide snow services with our existing fixed cost structure, the impact of low snow revenue, particularly given the geographies impacted, we estimate was a $7.5 million reduction to adjusted EBITDA in the quarter. We will discuss this in more detail later. Third, our total consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.2% was impacted by lower snowfall totals, higher materials costs in our development segment and fuel expense across our organization. Within these results is outstanding labor and material management by our maintenance team, minimizing margin impact.

To offset forecast inflationary pressure, we have implemented a price increase initiative that should benefit the second half of the year. Fourth, the results of our strong on strong acquisition strategy benefited our revenue growth by $39.7 million during the first quarter. Unlike other quarters, acquired revenue was heavily weighted to our development segment. We also completed a key strategic acquisition that strengthens our presence in a high growth market.

And finally, we announced a $250 million share repurchase program. And in January, completed the repurchase of 5.9 million shares from MSD Partners at a purchase price of $13.98. The repurchase represented half of MSD's investment in BrightView. The share repurchase authorization does not affect our previously stated and ongoing mergers and acquisition strategy.

We expect to continue repurchases on an ongoing basis for the foreseeable future. Before we turn to the details of our first quarter, let me provide you with our outlook for our second quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Slide 5. Our maintenance land contract-based business is growing and demand for ancillary services is improving. We are encouraged by what we see happening in the market and believe this will result in another quarter of maintenance land organic growth of 4% or more.

The positive momentum in Q1 maintenance land should continue into Q2 and we will deliver incremental EBITDA from both organic and M&A revenue. Snow removal services is the largest variable in our second fiscal quarter and we are optimistic about our ability to deliver solid results. In our development segment, we were encouraged by the backlog trends we have previously discussed. Because of this, we are forecasting approximately 5% organic revenue growth in Q2 as well as more than 5% revenue growth from M&A.

The market pressure we have seen from material inflation will continue but at a lessening rate. Looking forward in development, one external tracker we monitor is the Architecture Billings Index. The ABI is an economic indicator for nonresidential construction activity with a lead time of approximately 9 to 12 months. The ABI ended 2021 on a high note as billings increased almost every month of 2021.

This architectural activity drives our pipeline of work and is tracking across all markets, evidenced by increasing backlog across the enterprise. As a result, we remain optimistic that modest organic growth trends in the development segment should continue throughout fiscal 2022 and into fiscal 2023. As such, for our second quarter fiscal 2022, we anticipate total revenues between $620 million and $680 million and adjusted EBITDA between $50 million and $60 million. The low end of the guidance assumes light snowfall and the high end assumes average snowfall.

Moving now to Slide 6. As you can see here, we have delivered a consistent level of significant M&A and fiscal 2022 is off to a promising start. During the quarter, we welcomed Performance Landscapes to the BrightView family. Performance was founded in 2002 and operates on the islands of Oahu, Maui and Hawaii from their main office in Honolulu.

Hawaii's landscapes are renowned for their beauty and cultural significance and Performance provides a full suite of landscape maintenance and enhancements, tree care and irrigation services. The organization has 110 plus trained and e-verified personnel and an established culture of safety. Performance is the service leader in the Honolulu Oahu market and provides BrightView with a strong foothold in Hawaii. The company has an attractive operating and performance track record and serves clients across the homeowner association, high-end residential, commercial and private military housing market segments.

BrightView development Services has been a licensed landscape and irrigation contractor in Hawaii since 2008. In addition to renovating the Four Seasons in Kona following tsunami in 2011, development Services restored the irrigation system for the Hilton Waikoloa Village and resort and performed landscape's architectural work at the Four Seasons Resort Maui. BrightView is excited to add maintenance services to its existing development capabilities on the aisles. In addition to organic growth, we have grown and expect to continue to grow our business through acquisitions to better service our existing customers and to attract new customers.

M&A is a critical aspect of our strategy and a proxy for organic growth. Moving now to Slide 7. Our strong on strong acquisition strategy is focused on increasing our density and leadership positions in existing local markets, entering attractive new geographic markets and expanding our portfolio of landscape enhancement services and improving technical capabilities and specialized services. We believe we are the acquirer of choice in the highly fragmented commercial landscaping industry because we improved great businesses after we acquired them.

BrightView offers the ability to leverage our significant size and scale. First, centralized procurement and buying power, trucks, trailers, movers and health equipment, our buying power is undisputable. Second, the customer experience and productivity tools. Starting with our CRM and existing platforms to our customer portals, BrightView Connect and HOA Connect to our mobile quality site assessment application.

Our field associates have the tools to maximize the customer experience with improved ancillary penetration, leading to margin enhancement. Third, our digital marketing tools, strategies and channels lead to greater awareness and more impactful messaging, resulting in more valuable leads and higher opportunity pipeline dollars. And fourth, safety and training throughout the employee life cycle. BrightView provides stable and potentially expanding career opportunities and we take pride in our industry-leading safety programs.

In 2021, over half of our branches went without one single injury. Since 2017, we have completed dozens of acquisitions that position us as market leaders in several key MSAs. We have a dedicated team and a disciplined and repeatable framework. Our acquisitions are accretive and value-creating use of free cash flow.

Our strong on strong M&A strategy leverages our scalable infrastructure while building on best-in-class platforms, processes and people. Our M&A success is core to our top-line growth and we will continue to deliver as we execute on transactions and the strategy we have developed and deployed over the last five years. Turning now to Slide 8. The largest variable to our first quarter and second quarter financial performance is snow removal services.

Notably, the United States saw its fourth warmest year in 2021, fueled by the warmest December on record and this impacted snowfall totals in key markets. According to NOAA, snowfall totals and inches specific to BrightView's geographic footprint were down 59% versus prior year and 56% of the historical 30-year average. Our snow removal services revenue of $36 million was down 43% or $24 million on an organic basis, offset by $4.2 million of acquired sub revenue during the quarter. WeatherWorks, the industry standard for our customer contracts for billing and invoicing purposes reported snowfall totals in inches map to our specific branch footprint were down almost 73% versus the prior year.

Let me give you a few year-to-year WeatherWorks specifics on our largest snow markets and regions. Denver, a historically strong and consistent snow removal market, recorded approximately 2.3 inches of snow during the quarter versus approximately 19.6 inches in the prior year. Chicago recorded approximately 2.7 inches of snow, down 39% versus prior year. And in our Northeast region, snowfall was less than one inch, down 91% versus prior year and we realized no snow in the Mid-Atlantic region during the first fiscal quarter of 2022.

Keep in mind, snow margin is driven by many factors, including when, where, how, how much and how often it snows and will change every year. Despite significantly less snowfall in our first fiscal quarter versus last year, snowfall totals in January of 2022 were at historical averages and twice 2020 and 2021. This drives our optimism that snowfall totals specific to BrightView's branch footprint during our second fiscal quarter will be near 10- and 30-year historical averages, assuming February and March continue this trend. Turning to Slide 9.

We continue to be leaders in environmental, social and corporate governance or ESG. We truly embrace our ESG strategy and it is embedded into our corporate foundation and culture. As a company that designs, creates, maintains and enhances commercial landscape across the country, sustainability is central to BrightView's branch and corporate purpose. In fact, environmental and social responsibility and corporate governance has been integral to our company since our founding.

We will publish an inaugural ESG report next week and are committed to regular transparent communication and intend to continue providing updates on our progress. Since this will be our inaugural report, let me take a few minutes to review our ESG strategy. Our commitment to environmental, social and governance practices in progress starts at the top with our board of directors and executive team. And it's a source of pride for every member of our team who bring our commitment to life each day.

At BrightView, we are committed to embracing an environmentally responsible practices and making progress toward carbon neutrality, striving to take care of all team members by providing a safe, inclusive, diverse and engaging work environment; dedicating time and resources to improve the communities where we live, work and play and maintaining the highest standard of ethics and values. Turning to Slide 10. Let me provide you with some insight regarding our environmentally responsible practices. To reduce our energy and emissions, we are expanding our fleet of energy-efficient vehicles, adopting next-generation fuel tracking technology and offering the use of alternative fertilizers.

We are also adopting strategies and next generation equipment to help our clients reduce their carbon footprint and meet LEED certification standards. Our commitment to carbon neutrality by eliminating carbon from our operations, represents our biggest opportunity to reduce corporate risk, contribute to a healthy environment and be the leader in our industry. Our goal is to reduce our carbon consumption by 90% and become carbon neutral by 2035. We have a five-pronged approach to achieving our carbon neutrality goal.

First, stewardship. We're actively engaging with industry and suppliers to lead a transformation toward our environmental goals. Sustainability, we're helping to sequester carbon by planting trees and through sustainable design and maintenance of landscapes. A cleaner fleet.

We're converting our fleet of 11,000 vehicles with electric and hybrid alternatives. Greener equipment. We plan to convert approximately 35,000 pieces of two cycle power equipment to rechargeable energy sources by 2025, resulting in a greater than 50% reduction in BrightView's total carbon footprint. Efficient buildings.

In the 300 properties we currently own or lease, we're replacing outdated equipment and appliances with energy-efficient alternatives. Where possible, we intend to convert electrical power to our buildings with alternative energy sources and we are planning to pilot these measures at one of our branches in 2022. Not only this will be significant for our company and for the environment. But by integrating green energy into our operations, we anticipate decreasing our equipment and maintenance costs by upwards of 50% annually.

Turning now to Slide 11. Let me provide you with some insight regarding our efforts to create a socially responsible, Great Place to Work. At BrightView, we provide a safe, inclusive and engaging workplace where talented people come to work and advance their careers. Guided by our people strategy, we're working to attract, hire, engage, develop, reward and retain top talent.

With emphasis on ongoing improvement, we continue to assess our programs and meet the evolving needs of our teams and the organization. As a growing company, a key area of focus for us is fostering a positive inclusive company culture in which everyone's voice is heard. BrightView is committed to attracting, developing and retaining best-in-class leaders and professionals in the industry. In 2020, we launched BrightView University, our employee development program, which offers courses tailor made for different positions within our company from landscapers to business development professionals.

Through this program, all team members can receive relevant and accessible training to build their skills. In 2021, we began providing additional management, technical and leadership development courses to our employees through the BizLibrary online learning program. A key to social responsibility is building a diverse and inclusive culture. To make all team members feel welcome and valued, we are working to increase the diversity of our workforce and investing in initiatives that provide equal opportunities to employees and candidates of all backgrounds.

While we continue to strengthen our diversity and inclusion of strategy, we recognize the most important thing we can do is listen and learn. Turning to Slide 12. As it relates to corporate governance, we are dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of business integrity and ethical conduct. Adherent to sound principles of corporate governance through a system of checks, balances and personable accountability, is vital to protecting BrightView's reputation, assets, investor confidence and customer loyalty.

Starting at the top, our board of directors now has an average tenure of less than four years and reflects our commitment to diversity. Three of our seven independent directors are considered to be diverse, up from zero, three years ago. Another example of our strong governance is our commitment to compliance. Because BrightView relies on many seasonal workers, ensuring that our employees can work in the United States legally is important both to us and our customers.

E-Verify is a web-based system that allows BrightView to confirm the eligibility of our employees who work in the United States. As an E-Verify employer, we can verify the identity and employment eligibility of newly hired employees by electronically matching information provided by employees against records available to the Department of Homeland Security. While E-Verify is a voluntary program, BrightView is proud to be the only landscaping company that utilizes the program in every state in which we operate. BrightView recognize that prioritizing ESG is an essential component to meeting the needs of all our stakeholders.

Our board in collaboration with the leadership teams directs and overseas ESG strategies, establishes relevant policies and practices and monitors progress and performance. I'll now turn it over to John, who will discuss our financial performance in greater detail.

John Feenan -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Andrew and good morning to everyone. Let me start by reiterating some key highlights for Q1 of fiscal 2022. First, we achieved maintenance land organic growth of 7.3%, our third consecutive quarter of solid organic growth. Second, we had improved labor and material management in the maintenance segment.

And third, while still challenged, the development segment had a sequential quarter-to-quarter improvement from the impact of material cost inflation. And fourth, outside of our CARES Act repayment within the quarter, we continue to generate solid cash and are ahead of our plan for Q1. As a firm, we remain laser-focused on our key investment pillars of organic growth, margin enhancement over time, mergers and acquisitions and cash generation. With that, let me now provide a snapshot of our first quarter results.

Moving to Slide 15. First fiscal quarter 2022 revenue for the company increased 6.7% to $591.8 million in the current quarter from $554.4 million in the prior year. Maintenance revenues of $438.2 million for the three months ended December 31, increased by $20.2 million or 4.8% from $418 million in the prior year. The increase in maintenance was driven principally by strong contract growth as well as a continued rebound in our ancillary services which led to 7.3% land organic growth.

Additionally, we realized $17.8 million of incremental revenue from acquired businesses. For the three months ended December 31, development revenues increased $17.3 million or 12.6% to $154.7 million from $137.4 million in the prior year. The increase was driven by the $21.9 million contribution from acquired companies. We remain encouraged by our bidding pipeline and bid calendar and we anticipate increased stability during the second half of fiscal '22.

Turning to the details on Slide 16. Total adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $42.6 million, down 18.7% or $9.8 million compared to the prior year. In the Maintenance segment, adjusted EBITDA of $45.3 million was down 8.7% or $4.3 million from the prior year. Solid contract growth and a continued rebound in our ancillary services drove a $3.2 million improvement, which was offset by significantly lower snowfall across our branch footprint.

The snow impact for Q1 was approximately $7.5 million. Assuming normal historical snow, we estimate our Q1 adjusted EBITDA performance would have been $50.1 million and toward the high end of the Bright guidance range. More on this shortly. Driven by the dynamics just discussed, adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.3% was down from 11.9% in the prior year.

In the development segment, adjusted EBITDA decreased $2.6 million to $14.5 million compared to $17.1 million in fiscal Q1 of 2021. The decline was principally driven by higher material costs as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.4% was a reduction compared to the prior-year levels of 12.4%. For fiscal Q1, corporate expenses represented 2.9% of revenue.

Let me dive a bit deeper into our snow business and provide additional snow data and metrics that highlight what we feel is a valuable part of the BrightView story. On Slide 17, we show the buildup of our pro forma results, assuming historical 10 and 30-year average snow results. This is further refined as we base this on NOAA data over that time specific to our branch footprint. We estimate the result would have been adjusted EBITDA of $50.1 million for Q1, which was at the higher end of our guidance range.

Let's move now to our balance sheet and capital allocation on Slide 18. Net capital expenditures totaled $27.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, up from $9.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Expressed as a percentage of revenue, net capital expenditures were 4.6% in the first fiscal quarter of 2022 and 1.6% in fiscal year 2021. Like many companies, we continue to face supply chain constraints pertaining to our equipment orders.

Combined with multiple years of below historical average capital spending and continued growth in the maintenance segment, as discussed last quarter, we continue to anticipate capital expenditures will be approximately three and a half percent of revenue for fiscal 2022, which is within our historical guidance range. In the first fiscal quarter of 2022, we invested $6 million on acquisitions. Net debt on December 31, 2021, was approximately $1.1 billion, flat versus the end of the first fiscal quarter in the prior year. Our leverage ratio was 3.8 times at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022, down from four times at the end of the first fiscal quarter of 2021.

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, free cash flow usage was $49.9 million. This was driven by a $33 million year-to-year swing from the CARES Act repayment as well as a strategic increase in capital to support our continued organic growth. An update on liquidity is on Slide 19. At the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022, we had approximately $207.7 million of availability under our revolver and $132.8 million of cash on hand.

Total liquidity as of December 31, 2021, was approximately $340.5 million. This compares to $324.2 million as of December 31, 2020 and provides us with ample flexibility and optionality. Before I turn the call over to Andrew for closing remarks, on Slide 20, I would like to address margin erosion in our development segment, a topic that I suspect continues to be on the minds of many of you on this call. We're In a difficult inflationary environment, but let me share with you how we are actively mitigating these headwinds.

The main contributors to margin erosion in the development segment were organic revenue declines due to macroeconomic slowdowns in the construction market and increased material costs as a percentage of revenue due to supply chain pressures. Other costs, primarily labor, have been effectively managed. Historically, material cost estimates and development bids were honored from the time a bid was submitted until it was accepted through the completion of the project. Many current development projects were bid on in one 12 to 24 months ago and we have little flexibility to renegotiate bids after the fact without potentially damaging long-term client relationships.

As we move forward and as we mentioned in our last call, the development team is shortening the expiration date for the bid price window to 15 days, including more specific cost escalation language in bids to provide protection against potential continued inflationary dynamics, shifting from a just-in-time buyer to an advanced purchaser of materials within 15 days of the contract award to reduce the risks associated with future procurement and increasing collaboration with vendors to better anticipate material cost trends and expectations. During the first fiscal quarter of 2022, we witnessed some early indications that we are trending in a positive direction. Our adjusted EBITDA margin contraction in Q1 2022 was 300 basis points compared to a 480 basis points contraction in Q4 of 2021. We are confident that the materials input inflation that has put short-term pressure on the business is transitional and importantly, that our efforts will help to offset these headwinds.

With that, let me turn the call back over to Andrew.

Andrew Masterman -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, John. In summary, here are the key takeaways on Slide 22. First, on the market. The landscape maintenance market has a resilient nature and BrightView is growing at rates significantly above the industry.

The landscape development market issuing architectural and bidding activity at levels which will support significant growth for BrightView as the industry leader. We are optimistic about trends we see across our segments. Second, growth. Our 7.3% land organic growth in Q1 is our third consecutive quarter of organic expansion and believe we will sustain above-industry average growth rates for the foreseeable future.

The investment in our sales force, combined with increasing use of omnichannel and digital marketing continues to deliver year-over-year improvements and our opportunity pipeline has expanded hundreds of millions of dollars than last year. The intense customer-focused culture within the company is also driving up our retention rates and combined with our sales performance is creating a reliable source of sustainable growth. Third, technology. We continue to deploy best-in-class customer engagement and operational management solutions.

Our technology is successfully enhancing productivity, profitability and client engagement. We recently kicked off a next-generation investment in BrightView Connect 2.0, which will deliver highly requested enhancements for our customers in 2022 and we'll continue to differentiate BrightView's digital capabilities. Fourth, sales and marketing. In addition to technological enhancements, we continue to grow and invest in our sales organization and expand the use and effectiveness of our sales tools.

The result is increased efficiencies while positioning us to continue to deliver profitable growth. The improved productivity should lessen the need to expand the sales force at the same rate as the last several years. Our sales and marketing strategies and structure are a formula for long-term success. Fifth, in M&A.

The results of our acquisition strategy continue to benefit our revenue growth and with an attractive $600 million plus pipeline, acquisitions will continue to be a reliable and sustainable source of growth. We have added strategic locations and service line enhancements throughout the United States and believe the deals we are currently negotiating will expand our presence and our depth of landscaping services across the country. And six, cash. We continue to generate significant cash and we'll focus on utilizing our strong balance sheet driving profitable growth through M&A, share repurchases and potentially looking at other ways to return capital to stakeholders.

I remain as optimistic as ever about our prospects. I thank our teams for their dedicated response to the winter storms. And their continued attention to designing, creating, maintaining and enhancing the best landscapes on earth. Thank you for your interest and for your attention this morning.

We will now open the call for your questions.

Questions & Answers:

Operator

[Operator instructions] So we do have our first question and it comes from George Tong of Goldman Sachs. George, please go ahead.

George Tong -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Hi, thanks. Good morning. Can you provide updated details on how contracted landscape maintenance revenues now compare versus pre-COVID levels? And how ancillary maintenance revenues have been impacted by omicron?

Andrew Masterman -- Chief Executive Officer

Sure, and good morning George. Right now, where with the pace we're running at George, we are actually operating above pre-COVID levels. So we're happy to say that we are back. With the organic growth, trends have improved to the point now where we're growing to places we've not been before.

We're pretty excited actually about where that's at. And that's across -- certainly in our contract business. And our ancillary business, actually, if you look at the first quarter, it's actually performing at a very strong pace as well. So that gap between 2019 and 2022, we filled it and we're back in the saddle.

George Tong -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Great. You talked about shortening the expiration date for bid prices in the development business to better adapt the rising input costs. Can you highlight your strategies to respond to rising input costs in your maintenance business, particularly around labor and how pricing changes will mitigate the headwinds?

Andrew Masterman -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, absolutely. In our maintenance business, if you talk about I'll take it with both material and labor. The material costs tend to be more in our ancillary portion of our maintenance business. And thus, our bid in a much shorter window.

Usually within four to six weeks of installation we're putting the bids together. So they're very current cost and they reflect the current acquisition of those materials in those bids. So we believe we are actually facing or really addressing the inflationary positions on material within maintenance. And so don't have any of the negative impacts that you see in long-term fixed contracts that we see more in our development business.

John Feenan -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. And George, this is John. I think one of the thing and you heard it in our comments, we're doing a really good job in managing the labor, we feel, in both segments. The other thing that we're focused heavily on is doing more in-house labor versus subcontractor, which tends to be more efficient for us and it has a less drag on the P&L.

So we made progress on both those fronts within the development segment and the maintenance segment within the quarter and we're going to obviously continue to try to do that going forward to offset some of the escalations that we've seen.

Andrew Masterman -- Chief Executive Officer

Addressing your last issue on pricing, George, we're going on a very deliberate and focused approach to engaging with all of our customers, showing that the cost inflation that we've seen in labor and materials are things that we need to address and really work together with the customers on being able to cover those inflationary costs. That effort right now is right in the thick of it. And most of those are dealing with contracts as they renew, most of which renew kind of in the March, April, May time frame as new landscapes come into play. So we expect to see that offset some of those inflationary aspects in the second half of our year.

George Tong -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Got it. Thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you, George. Our next question comes from Shlomo Rosenbaum from Stifel. Shlomo, please go ahead.

Shlomo Rosenbaum -- Stifel Financial Corp. -- Analyst

Hi. Thank you very much and good morning. Andrew, maybe you could comment a little bit about how does the ancillary services as a percentage of total and maintenance? How does that compare to what we saw in a pre-COVID level? Are we back to the kind of two-third, one-third in terms of contract versus ancillary? Are we still kind of trailing that? And I'm looking at it more like on a customer-by-customer basis as opposed to just the whole company just to gauge where we are.

Andrew Masterman -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. I think in general, the shape of the business has returned to kind of pre-COVID levels. That would be pretty much across all segments. We used to -- we clearly saw an impact in the hospitality and retail verticals during the height of the COVID pandemic.

The reality is and I think you can see it is those segments, especially in the resort areas have seen quite a rebound. And we've been able to go back and go and work with those customers on identifying areas in their properties, which continue to differentiate them. So that kind of mix that you said, two-thirds contracts, one-third ancillary, that's pretty much where we're operating at and we feel we're back into kind of a normalized pace. We would expect that to continue as we move throughout the year and that we're back in a normalized operating schedule.

Shlomo Rosenbaum -- Stifel Financial Corp. -- Analyst

Great. And then how much longer based on your -- what you see in the future with the contracts that you had bid on the pre-inflationary, how long is it going to take for you to cycle through those contracts? In other words, you have to fulfill the contracts where you made a commitment in terms of the pricing before the inflationary environment really started to take off. How long will it take you to really get those implemented so that we won't have that weighing on the numbers?

Andrew Masterman -- Chief Executive Officer

We've been doing a deep dive on that actually going in and working with all of our branches. We would expect -- we saw an improvement from 480 bps to 300 bps contraction in this quarter. We would expect that to continue to improve slightly over the course of the next several quarters. And we'd expect really, it's going to be late in the second half, probably into the first quarter of 2023 before we see really fully getting out of that.

But we do expect the impact to lessen over time.

Shlomo Rosenbaum -- Stifel Financial Corp. -- Analyst

OK. And then in terms of development projects, what's going on with the construction? Are we seeing -- is it really delayed? Are you seeing more delays now? Are you seeing any areas where it's accelerating? How should we think about that in terms of like kind of the timetable or your visibility to when you'll actually be able to get into the projects since you guys are usually the last ones, kind of a capstone on the project?

Andrew Masterman -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. I think the delays that we're seeing now in the development sector segment are actually less COVID related and they are more just labor availability of the other subs before us. And so that's the uncertainty. Sometimes when the subcontractors before us, actually get in and get done on time.

There are places in the country where they're doing very well. And some of the construction companies and the general contractors do a fabulous job and getting those done. It's just somewhat when you take the broad brush, the broad scale that we do landscaping across the country, there are pockets where maybe they're not quite as on top of it as we are. We're ready in prime to go.

That's the fortunate thing is the second -- the projects and the subs before us get done, we're ready to go. We are seeing a lessening of that impact relative to where it was, let's say, six months ago. And so we are optimistic about being able to post 5% organic growth in our development segment as we look forward.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Tim Mulrooney from William Blair. Tim, please go ahead.

Tim Mulrooney -- William Blair and Company -- Analyst

Good morning, Andrew, John. A couple of questions. I apologize if this one has been asked already, but 7% organic growth in your maintenance green business in the first quarter. Can you walk us through how organic growth in the business trended through the quarter? And any more recent color you could provide on January?

Andrew Masterman -- Chief Executive Officer

Sure. Absolutely, Tim. If you look at it the end of three months, October is our busiest one. And that's just due to the nature that we were still kind of in the fall mode.

And so just naturally, what you see throughout the quarter is clearly our seasonal market kind of slows down and our evergreen markets continue moving right forward. So what I would say is that, in general, we're seeing a positive pace again 7.3% growth over the whole business. And what we did see, I would say, in November and December, well, the magnitude, the dollar magnitude is the biggest in October. We're actually seeing an improving profile over November and December, which -- that's why that gives us optimism as we go into January, February, March to actually cascading forward.

So as I said, overall dollars-wise, October is the biggest but an improving trend as we go through November and December when it comes to the growth picture.

Tim Mulrooney -- William Blair and Company -- Analyst

Yeah, that makes a lot of sense, Andrew. And I think if I remember correctly, your guide was like 3% to 4% and you come out with 7%. So it makes sense that things improved throughout the quarter relative to your expectations. And now I guess your guide is 4% plus, but there's a plus there.

OK.

Andrew Masterman -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. Again, the reason these have the plus is, it's just in the seasonal markets, you just don't know exactly whether the snow, whether it comes in or not. And if it's a little lighter snow in March, it allows us to really accelerate some of that growth into the March period.

Tim Mulrooney -- William Blair and Company -- Analyst

OK. OK. That's helpful. And then one more for me, Andrew.

It looks like your deal pipeline has grown. In the slides, I think it's at $600 million today, up from $400 million, I don't know, a year or two ago. Is this kind of because you've expanded your internal M&A capabilities? Or is there something broader going on here in the marketplace where there are more folks coming to the table and being willing to have the conversion about selling versus a couple of years ago?

Andrew Masterman -- Chief Executive Officer

It really comes down to our match rate. We're maturing in our approach to M&A and we're adding people. So the thing is we've enhanced, over the last couple of years, we've enhanced and built out our dedicated team. We've actually added another business developer, what I call the M&A business developer going out searching for deals.

I think now also we've established a reputation and that's I think the biggest thing we have probably that stimulates the M&A market, is that we have a reputation for being extremely fair, extremely straightforward and the purchaser of choice. Really, the people have heard, we've done almost 30 acquisitions over the course of the last five years. and that success breeds a reputation where people prefers to come to BrightView as others.

John Feenan -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. And Tim, good morning. This is John. The other thing I would add to Andrew's comment is exactly what he said, we're getting more people reach out to us directly, whether it's through our M&A team directly to myself directly to Andrew.

And I think it's the cost of what everything that Andrew talked about of what but we've been able to demonstrate over the last three or four years.

Tim Mulrooney -- William Blair and Company -- Analyst

Yeah. So you think it's more internal to BrightView than specific to BrightView than any real change in the market. Can you touch on how valuations have trended relative to the historical average?

John Feenan -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. We're staying right within that window of five to seven times. We're staying very disciplined, very matter of fact. Every now and then for a deal that may be a little bigger, we may go a little higher.

But again, that's on a pre-synergistic basis. So these are still going to be very accretive for us. But we're, for the most part, Tim, we have not waived it out of that five to seven times.

Andrew Masterman -- Chief Executive Officer

I'll add, as people come into the marketplace, obviously, expectations sometimes the sellers go up. And frankly, we stay very disciplined. The amount of opportunities out there are so big, that we don't have to go out and pay up some of our other competitors might go and pay up for. Because we have the companies approaching.

As John said, they're approaching us and we have a reputation. Those companies, those other companies out there that compete with us in the M&A marketplace, may not have the reputation, may not have the balance sheet, may not have the ability to create career opportunities and the track record of what we have in the business. So frankly, they have to pay out to be able to attract them to go with another buyer rather than ourselves.

Operator

Thank you, Tim. Our next question comes from Justin Hauke of Robert W. Baird. Robert, please go ahead.

Justin, please go ahead. Sorry.

Justin Hauke -- Baird -- Analyst

Thank you for all the color so far. The question I had, just looking at the guidance for 2Q, if I use the math, 4% organic land and 5% for development organic. I keep snow flat. I get just over $670 million of revenue versus the $620 million to $680 million guide.

So given that M&A was pretty material here in the first quarter, I was hoping you could give us some commentary on what the inorganic revenue contribution you're expecting for 2Q. And then maybe also based on acquisitions you closed last year or the one you did earlier this year, how much total revenue contribution are you assuming from M&A for 2022?

Andrew Masterman -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. One thing as you look at the guide that we have out there is recognizing last year, the snow was slightly above average in total for the quarter. So on a year-over-year basis, I would take -- I definitely would take that down a portion, whether that's 10% to 15% or so, just because we had ordinary February when we look at the midpoint of our guidance. So we do have to take no doubt somewhat because of that kind of over-delivery on snow.

When it comes to our assumptions on Q2 related to acquisitions, I think what you got to think about is, number one, is primarily weighted more toward our development segment is that we had some significant kind of deals which have rolled into development. So I think it's going to be kind of a balance between the two. But I think overall, when you look at that, it's going to be somewhere around $15 million or so when it comes to development. Probably we will look at that.

And then on the maintenance side, it's probably of similar magnitude. And so right around $30 million. But again, much of that depends on their work in that. There are risk elements going there.

It also depends on the ability of development by the end of the year somewhere between, let's say, $25 million and $30 million in total.

Justin Hauke -- Baird -- Analyst

OK. Yeah. No, that's helpful. And I appreciate that on the February headwind.

I mean, yeah, it's snowy right now and hopefully that helps. On -- my second, yeah, you talked a lot about the inflationary cost on the development side and particularly on materials. Labor I mean just given that you're going into, or you will be in the next couple of months, your seasonal hiring time. I think last quarter, you were saying that the rate of labor inflation was running in kind of the 7% range in the second half of '21.

I'm just curious if you're seeing kind of a similar level of wage increases this year? Or is that increased or decelerated? Anything you can give on that side, I think would be helpful.

John Feenan -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, Justin, I think, again, it depends on certain parts of the country. But if we go back and look at what we experienced this time, we were slightly over 4%. We've had some quarters between now and then where it's been certainly above that. We've been assuming that we're going to see at least 5%.

Could we have a quarter where it's higher than that, because of timing? Sure. But I think that's kind of how Andrew and I are thinking about it a little bit higher than what we've experienced over the last three or four years when it was about 4%. So 5% plus is what we're thinking about.

Andrew Masterman -- Chief Executive Officer

And that's what we're looking at as we're talking with customers on price increases to make sure that the price increases we're getting, adequately covers those kind of inflationary aspects that are out there. And fortunately, so far, the negotiations that we've gone and we're just, again, in the middle of them, we're really optimistic about where our customers are cooperating with us to make sure that the cost inflation that we see are being covered with price.

Operator

Thank you, Justin for that question. Next question comes from Hamzah Mazari of Jefferies. Hamzah, please go ahead.

Hans Hoffman -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Hi. This is Hans Hoffman filling in for Hamzah Mazari. So my first question is, can you just talk a little bit about your technology journey? And I guess what's behind you? What's yet to come? And if you're starting to see some of the benefits from tech spend in the margin line or on operating leverage?

Andrew Masterman -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Look, we have absolutely invested significant dollars in new platforms and new operating technologies that we see across the board, whether that's internal or that's customer-facing. And no question that actually over the last several years, as many of our internal investments when it comes to efficiencies around going to one operating system when it goes into our ability to capture time with our electronic time capture. Those kinds of things, I think, fueled some of the margin expansion we saw several years ago.

And so we're actually very pleased right now where those investments actually did generate nice returns. I think that as we look forward and where we see things going forward, is the new BV Connect 2.0, which is really a customer portal, which would be a unique experience customers will be able to have with BrightView, being able to engage with us across their entire customer relationship, whether it's ancillary services, whether it's service verification, whether it's a history of bids, whether it's your financial relationships or frankly, whether it's the relationships and who is servicing your account contact points and pictures and videos on things that we do throughout the entire property we manage. That's all going to the web and going to be digitally managed with our customer. We're really excited about launching this and that will be probably in the -- in our Q3 kind of Q4 time frame, really taking BV and HOA Connect to the next level.

That's coming. We also just recently introduced our QSA, which is our quality site assessment 2.0 software. That was launched in the winter, or I should say, last quarter in Q1, which allows our account managers to regularly communicate and again, in a digital way, property health. And what's going on and how -- in the property, the dynamics of the horticultural intensity of the issues that we're seeing or potentially opportunities for enhancing the entire property.

That digital and seamless coordination was launched in Q2 and where we expect that for Q1. We would expect that as we mature the usage of it to continue to see it manifest in ancillary business as we look at ways which we can truly enhance properties. So that's more on a revenue growth side standpoint to basically support the overall business and our customer engagement. We're really excited about where technology can take the business because those are things where it comes to, again, our one operating system, one system throughout the whole company and electronic time capture, which is a little bit more internally focused.

These two other platforms of QSA 2.0 and BV Connect externally focused. And there are other things when it comes to technology such as autonomous mowing and some things that we see coming into the future over the next several years, which will continue to have -- that will have some margin impacts. Not quite ready for prime time, but we believe that's going to have some significant margin impacts as we can take labor out of the business and put autonomous mowing into the business, but that's probably more so in the 2024, '25 time frame.

Hans Hoffman -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Got it. That's helpful. And then could you just maybe talk a little bit about what margins on ancillary look like, again, I guess, versus maintenance? And how big ancillary is today versus pre-pandemic levels and maybe historical peaks, if any?

John Feenan -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, this is John. I'll take that. I mean I think our mix as we said has been about one-third, two-thirds ancillary versus contracts. That's been pretty consistent.

Certainly, it was in Q1 when you go back and look at it what it was in Q1 of '19 and '20 versus Q1 of 2022. From a margin standpoint, we don't disclose specifically the ancillary margins, but I will tell you, Hans, that they tend to be slightly better than our contract margins. We've been able to maintain that discipline. And the other thing that we focus on that we're -- is our penetration rate.

We don't disclose that as well, but the penetration rate, meaning the percentage of ancillary dollars, the contract dollars has been very -- has been getting better and that we're starting to see that come back, which were in Andrew's prepared comments and we expect that to continue throughout the year and get quite frankly, to more historical levels in Q3 and Q4, which are the real good quarters for us when we get past the seasonal snow piece.

Operator

Thank you for your question. Next question we have Andrew Steinerman from J.P. Morgan. Andrew, please go ahead.

Andrew Steinerman -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Hi. Andrew, I wanted to go back to your comments about price increases and the ability to cover wage inflation in the second half of the year in your maintenance business. My question is, do you feel like spending with a typical maintenance customer will go up about 5%? Or do you feel like with the contract price going up, they might get more selective about their ancillary services?

Andrew Masterman -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, that's a really good question. If you look at the balance, I think there's an acknowledgment right now, which has been different from the last several years of just overall inflationary pressures are hitting the business and acknowledgment that the property also needs to be maintained at a certain level. We have not seen a downtick in ancillary services because of the pricing increases that we see going out there. So I can't -- there are portions of our ancillary business such as irrigation management, free service management, fertilization, those tend to be ancillary lines.

So those -- while they are certainly in our ancillary portion, they're really less -- they're somewhat less discretionary. And so I really -- and I think the magnitude of the increase that we're seeing, again, with an overall inflationary environment in the country right now, we're not seeing an indication of ancillary reduction in our pipeline of ancillary projects. So I'm not anticipating a big to be fair.

Andrew Steinerman -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

That makes total sense. Thank you so much.

Operator

Thank you, Andrew. Our final question comes from Bob Labick of CJS Securities. Bob, please go ahead.

Bob Labick -- CJS Securities -- Analyst

Thank you. Good morning. I wanted to follow up on the pricing and just talk a little bit about competition. Particularly in the maintenance contract pricing of the annual renewals that you'll be going into shortly.

Given the fragmented nature of the market, how are competitors reacting to the higher wages and higher costs? Are they seeking to raise prices on their renewals? Are they expecting lower margins? Or do you expect them to? And how is this going to impact your strategy on contract renewals and pricing going forward?

Andrew Masterman -- Chief Executive Officer

Good question, Bob. When we look at the marketplace, in any given market, we have four to five solid competitors that are -- compete at the higher end in the commercial landscaping market. Those competitors are professional companies that actually become mostly our acquisition candidates that we look at. Those companies are following kind of and looking at normalized levels of price increases that we see in most cases.

Of course, you may have a particular target customers, which our competitors might want to go in and take an opportunity to try and cover it. But the reality is they're facing the same economic pressures we're facing in the labor market, in the material market. There's no difference what they're facing. So long-term strategy, they might be able to take a customer by taking a price down or not having an increase.

But you can't -- that isn't a strategy for long-term success in the competitive market we're in, in the competition that we compete with. So we have not seen broad-based, a broad-based impact on that. We've seen -- frankly, what we've seen is we've seen our retention levels actually improve as we go forward. Although I will say there have been some bit of a churn in the marketplace.

So I would expect that to be the case just given the dynamics of where people think about. So overall, though, our overall business remains healthy. What we talked about before are net new which is our wins minus our losses continues to be in a positive trajectory and we feel supports an organic growth rate of 4% plus as we look going forward for the next several quarters.

Operator

There are currently no questions registered, so I will hand the conference back over to Andrew Masterman for closing remarks.

Andrew Masterman -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Bailey. Once again, I'd like to thank everyone for participating in our call today and for your interest in BrightView. We look forward to speaking with you when we report our second quarter results and everybody think snow. Stay safe and be well.

Operator

[Operator signoff]

Duration: 61 minutes

Call participants:

John Shave -- Vice President, Investor Relations

Andrew Masterman -- Chief Executive Officer

John Feenan -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

George Tong -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Shlomo Rosenbaum -- Stifel Financial Corp. -- Analyst

Tim Mulrooney -- William Blair and Company -- Analyst

Justin Hauke -- Baird -- Analyst

Hans Hoffman -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Andrew Steinerman -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Bob Labick -- CJS Securities -- Analyst

More BV analysis

All earnings call transcripts

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

The Motley Fool recommends BrightView Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.