BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $BV Reports Quarterly Earnings

BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS ($BV) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, beating estimates of $0.04 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $599,200,000, missing estimates of $629,657,313 by $-30,457,313.

BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS insiders have traded $BV stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN MARK GOTTSEGEN (EVP, CLO & Corporate Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 48,056 shares for an estimated $762,580.

BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

