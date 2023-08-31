BrightView Holdings (BV) Price Target Increased by 8.05% to 9.59

The average one-year price target for BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) has been revised to 9.59 / share. This is an increase of 8.05% from the prior estimate of 8.87 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.27% from the latest reported closing price of 8.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 314 funds or institutions reporting positions in BrightView Holdings. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BV is 0.07%, a decrease of 15.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.44% to 96,373K shares. The put/call ratio of BV is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 50,633K shares representing 54.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,458K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,576K shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BV by 17.91% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 3,325K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,284K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BV by 22.48% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,225K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,222K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BV by 32.20% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 2,667K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,649K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BV by 16.43% over the last quarter.

BrightView Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BrightView is the largest provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. Through its team of approximately 20,000 employees, BrightView provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of customers' properties, including corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses, among others. BrightView is the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.