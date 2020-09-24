BrightView Holdings Acquires All Commercial Landscape Services - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV) announced the acquisition of All Commercial Landscape Services, a commercial landscaping company headquartered in Fresno, Calif. ACLS specializes in landscape maintenance, irrigation, enhancement, arbor care and water management. Their clients include commercial, municipal, multi-family and retail organizations throughout the greater Fresno market. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"This acquisition is consistent with our long-term M&A strategy and provides an entry point into a desirable Top 55 Metropolitan Statistical Area, Fresno, Calif.," said CEO and President Andrew Masterman.

