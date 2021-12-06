BrightView Board Authorizes Share Buyback Program - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV) said its Board has authorized a share repurchase program totaling $250 million, effective immediately. The company said the repurchase allows for ongoing and profitable investment in the business while utilizing moderate balance sheet leverage and facilitating opportunistic share repurchases.

BrightView Holdings noted that the share repurchase authorization does not affect the company's previously stated and ongoing mergers and acquisitions strategy.

BrightView is a provider of commercial landscaping services in the U.S. It is the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball.

