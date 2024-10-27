Brightstar Resources Suspends Trading for Pending Announcement

Brightstar Resources Limited (AU:BTR) has released an update.

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) has announced a voluntary suspension of its securities from trading on the ASX, pending the release of an announcement related to a recent ASX Price Query and exploration results. The suspension will remain until the anticipated announcement is made, expected by the start of trading on October 29, 2024. This move aims to provide clarity to investors regarding the company’s latest developments.

