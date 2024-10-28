News & Insights

Brightstar Resources Reveals Promising Gold Drilling Results

Brightstar Resources Limited (AU:BTR) has released an update.

Brightstar Resources Limited has reported promising final assay results from its RC drilling program at the Menzies Gold Project, showcasing high-grade gold intercepts. These results are set to enhance the company’s existing Mineral Resource Estimates and support its Definitive Feasibility Study. With plans to commence mining operations in 2025, Brightstar is also focusing on environmental planning and community engagement.

