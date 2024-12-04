News & Insights

Brightstar Resources Poised for Growth at Second Fortune

December 04, 2024 — 04:59 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Brightstar Resources Limited (AU:BTR) has released an update.

Brightstar Resources Limited is gearing up for a significant production ramp-up at its Second Fortune Gold Mine, following promising underground development results. Recent assays revealed high-grade gold intercepts, bolstering the company’s plans to enhance its Mineral Resource estimate by early 2025. With production drilling underway, Brightstar aims to boost its output to over 10,000 tonnes per month.

For further insights into AU:BTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

