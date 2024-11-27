News & Insights

Brightstar Resources Gains Unanimous Shareholder Support at AGM

November 27, 2024 — 01:51 am EST

Brightstar Resources Limited (AU:BTR) has released an update.

Brightstar Resources Limited has announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at its recent Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. The resolutions included key decisions such as the election and re-election of directors and the approval of a 10% placement facility. This unanimous approval from shareholders signals confidence in Brightstar’s strategic direction.

