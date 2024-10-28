News & Insights

Brightstar Resources Eyes Strategic Expansion and Funding

October 28, 2024 — 10:38 pm EDT

Brightstar Resources Limited (AU:BTR) has released an update.

Brightstar Resources Limited is actively pursuing strategic developments, including a potential joint venture with Aurumin Limited and a proposed gold prepayment debt facility with Ocean Partners USA, Inc. These moves align with Brightstar’s strategy to consolidate gold resources and enhance production capabilities. Additionally, the company is negotiating agreements to boost gold production from its Menzies and Laverton Gold Projects in 2025.

