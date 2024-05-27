News & Insights

Brightstar Resources Expands with Compulsory Acquisition

Brightstar Resources Limited (AU:BTR) has released an update.

Brightstar Resources Limited, a Perth-based gold exploration and development company, has announced the compulsory acquisition of all remaining shares and options of Linden Gold Alliance Limited, following a successful off-market takeover bid. The acquisition process, adhering to the Corporations Act provisions, is expected to conclude within 4 to 6 weeks. This move positions Brightstar to significantly increase its Mineral Resource base in the Eastern Goldfields region, with a bright outlook for the company’s expansion and production capabilities.

