Brightstar Resources Expands Market Presence

Brightstar Resources Limited has announced an application for quotation of new securities, with a total of 321,428,572 ordinary fully paid shares to be listed on the ASX under the code BTR. The announcement, issued on May 23, 2024, indicates a significant expansion of tradable securities for the company.

