Brightstar Resources Expands Market Presence

May 22, 2024 — 09:58 pm EDT

Brightstar Resources Limited (AU:BTR) has released an update.

Brightstar Resources Limited has announced an application for quotation of new securities, with a total of 321,428,572 ordinary fully paid shares to be listed on the ASX under the code BTR. The announcement, issued on May 23, 2024, indicates a significant expansion of tradable securities for the company.

