Brightstar Resources to Acquire Alto Metals with Shareholder Approval

Brightstar Resources Limited (AU:BTR) has released an update.

Alto Metals Limited shareholders overwhelmingly approved the acquisition by Brightstar Resources Limited through a scheme of arrangement, with 99.98% voting in favor. The next step involves seeking approval from the Supreme Court of Western Australia, which, if granted, will lead to the suspension of Alto’s shares from the ASX and the implementation of the scheme in early December 2024. This move signals a significant consolidation in the mining sector, attracting interest from investors keen on market shifts.

