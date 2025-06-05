BrightSpring's Care Ratings Climb: Is Its Lead Sustainable?

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc.’s BTSG investments in process improvements, including new and enhanced technologies, play a strategically vital role in helping improve the efficiency of care delivery and outcomes for the patients. In line with this, within the Home Health segment, over 80% of branches achieved a 4-star or better rating, with 60-day hospitalization rates continuing to decline and patient satisfaction nearing 90% — all reflecting improved process execution and technological enhancements.

The company’s Hospice operations remain a standout, with visit frequency and time spent with patients exceeding the national average by 50%, and quality index scores reaching record highs. In the Rehab segment, patient satisfaction remained strong at 98%, while the Personal Care segment achieved its highest-ever rating with a 4.6 out of 5 satisfaction score. Community Living also delivered superior performance, recording its lowest number of audit findings to date — 40% better than the industry average.

BrightSpring’s Infusion segment reported a 96% therapy completion discharge rate and a 95% patient satisfaction score, while its Home and Community Pharmacy Services achieved near-perfect operational metrics, including 99.999% dispense accuracy and 99% order completeness.

Together, these results underscore the company’s ability to meet the evolving needs of a diverse patient base. The company’s ability to ensure high-quality outcomes across complementary services reinforces its pivotal role in shaping the future of home and community health care.

Key Competitors Challenging BTSG

Amedisys AMED, a key competitor of BrightSpring, focuses on clinical distinction through its Quality of Patient Care and Patient Satisfaction star ratings. The company strives for a 4.0 Quality of Patient Care star rating across all its care centers and has implemented targeted action plans to enhance patient care and foster a culture of quality. In the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ January 2025 Final release, Amedisys successfully maintained this goal, achieving an average Quality of Patient Care star rating of 4.18 across all providers. 88% of its care centers received a rating of 4 stars or higher, with 11 centers earning a perfect 5-star rating. Additionally, Amedisys' Patient Satisfaction star average was 4.02, surpassing the industry average.

Addus HomeCare Corporation ADUS has launched the Care Advantage Program to close gaps in preventive care by partnering with insurers to offer services like wellness visits and lab tests. It uses data-driven tools to monitor patient health and guide timely care transitions across services. By focusing on chronic condition management, personalized care plans, and regular follow-ups, Addus aims to boost outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and enhance patient satisfaction through a tech-enabled, patient-centered approach.

BTSG’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of BrightSpring have gained 104.1% in the past year against the industry’s 21.7% decline. The S&P 500 composite grew 11.3% in the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, BTSG trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, above the industry’s 14.25.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTSG’s earnings has been on the rise over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BTSG stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

