BrightSpring Soars to All-Time High on Quality Strength: Still a Buy?

BrightSpring Health Services BTSG reached an all-time high of $25.57 on June 9, marking a meteoric 120% stock surge over the past year and in sharp contrast to the declines across the broader medical landscape. While the Medical Services industry and the broader Medical sector have declined 18.2% and 13.6% respectively, BTSG has defied sector trends, significantly outperforming the S&P 500’s 13% gain.

During this period, the company also outperformed competitors like Amedisys AMED and Option Care Health OPCH, which rose 2.7% and 12.2%, respectively.

This remarkable rise comes largely on the heels of a market-beating first-quarter 2025 performance and rising investor confidence tied to the company’s improved Home Health star ratings, with over 80% of branches now rated 4 stars or higher.

Now, it’s time for investors to judge whether there is further upside on the horizon. Let's delve deeper.

Two Major Tailwinds Driving BTSG Stock

Market Beating Q1 Numbers and Upbeat Guidance: BrightSpring’s stellar performance in first-quarter 2025 served as a key catalyst for the recent stock surge. The company posted 14% year-over-year revenue growth and 111% improvement in adjusted EPS, with both metrics exceeding the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. BrightSpring also reported a 19% rise in adjusted EBITDA, which reinforced management’s confidence in achieving full-year guidance of continued double-digit growth in revenues and EBITDA.

Improving Quality Metrics Across Service Lines: BrightSpring is delivering significant improvements in care quality across its diversified service portfolio, boosting stakeholders' and investors' sentiment. In Home Health, over 80% of branches are now rated 4 stars or higher, with a 60-day hospitalization rate continuing to decline. Patient satisfaction has held strong at approximately 90%. In Hospice, the company delivers 50% more visits and time with patients than the national average, with quality scores at an all-time high. Similarly, Rehabilitation services saw 52% of catastrophic neuro event patients regain independence, while Personal Care hit a record 4.6/5 satisfaction score. High accuracy and speed metrics in Infusion and Pharmacy, such as 99.999% dispense accuracy and 2-hour local deliveries, further highlight BrightSpring’s operational excellence.

Estimates for BrightSpring

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BrightSpring’s 2025 earnings implies an 82.1% improvement year over year.



BTSG Stock Trading Cheap

BrightSpring stock is currently undervalued compared to its industry, as shown in the chart below.

The company is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.32, a discount to the broader industry's 0.39. The stock is also trading lower than other industry players like Amedisys (1.23X) and OPCH (0.90X).

However, BTSG is currently above its one-year median of 0.24X, implying that investor sentiment has improved in recent months despite the stock still being undervalued compared to peers.



Buy BrightSpring Now

BrightSpring, currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is demonstrating strong operational momentum across its diversified care segments, including Home Health, Hospice, Rehab, Infusion and Specialty Pharmacy. Notable improvements in quality metrics, such as 4-star-plus CMS ratings across over 80% of Home Health branches, a 9.3 Hospice Care Index and industry-leading patient satisfaction scores are boosting investors' confidence. Trading at a forward P/S ratio well below peers like Amedisys and Option Care Health, BTSG remains undervalued at present.

