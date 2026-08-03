BrightSpring Q2 Earnings Beat on Specialty Growth, '26 View Raised

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. BTSG reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 45 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents by 21.6%. The bottom line improved 104.5% year over year.

GAAP EPS in the quarter was 39 cents compared with 4 cents in the year-ago quarter.

BTSG Q2 Revenue Details

Revenues increased 23% year over year to $3.87 billion and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.1%. Revenue growth was fueled by strong performance in Pharmacy Solutions and Provider Services, primarily driven by the Specialty and Infusion business and the Home Health Care business.

Year to date, the company’s shares have gained 59.4% against the industry’s 1% fall. The broader S&P 500 Index has increased 9.4% in the same time frame.



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BTSG’s Segmental Details

Pharmacy Solutions

Revenues from this segment totaled $3.41 billion, up 22.1% year over year. Growth was driven by strong performance in Specialty and Infusion Pharmacy, supported by branded limited distribution drugs, new LDD launches, generic utilization, fee-for-service programs and solid commercial execution.

Specialty and Infusion revenues increased 30.1% year over year to $2.87 billion. The business benefited from growth in specialty scripts, expansion of the LDD portfolio and higher contributions from hub and service programs. Specialty and Infusion prescription growth was 31%, with the company adding two ultra-narrow network limited distribution drugs during the quarter, bringing its portfolio to 155. It launched 12 limited distribution drugs in the first half, including four exclusive partnerships and eight ultra-narrow arrangements. Infusion recorded solid acute and chronic therapy volume growth, aided by operational initiatives and ongoing investments in capabilities and infrastructure.

However, Home and Community revenues declined 8% year over year. The decrease reflected the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act, and the company stopped doing business with certain uneconomic customers. Despite the revenue pressure, operational improvements and technology investments supported year-over-year profitability growth.

Provider Services

Revenues totaled $466 million, up 30.3% year over year. Growth was primarily driven by Home Health Care, supported by higher average daily census, de novo expansion and contributions from the acquired Amedisys and LHC branches.

Home Health Care revenues increased 50.5% year over year. Rehab Care revenues increased 11.9% on growth in persons served and hours billed, along with continued momentum in the Rehab in Motion program. Personal Care revenues improved 6.6% on higher hours billed and stable operations.

BrightSpring Expands Margins

Gross profit was $492.7 million, up 31.5% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the gross margin was 12.7%, up 80 bps from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $362.4 million, up 11.1% year over year.

Operating income totaled $130.4 million, up 168.5% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the operating margin was 3.4%, up 180 bps from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

BTSG’s Financial Position

BrightSpring exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $550.4 million compared with $888.8 million in the previous quarter.

Total assets decreased to $5.99 billion from $6.21 billion in the previous quarter.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities during second-quarter 2026 was $166.9 million compared with $150.7 million in the year-ago period.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. Quote

BrightSpring Raises 2026 Guidance

BrightSpring now expects 2026 revenues of $15.10 billion to $15.425 billion, up from the prior range of $14.725 billion to $15.225 billion. Pharmacy Solutions revenues are projected at $13.20 billion to $13.50 billion, while Provider Services revenues are expected to be between $1.90 billion and $1.925 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA guidance increased to $820 million-$845 million from $795 million-$825 million. The company expects approximately $600 million in operating cash flow and year-end leverage below two times before potential acquisitions.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its revenues and earnings is pegged at $15.01 billion and $1.71 per share, respectively.

Wrapping Up

BrightSpring delivered another strong quarter, with second-quarter 2026 earnings and revenues surpassing estimates. Performance reflected broad-based growth across Pharmacy Solutions and Provider Services, along with solid operational execution. Adjusted EBITDA growth outpaced revenue growth, while margin expansion underscored the benefits of scale, favorable business mix and process improvements.

BrightSpring continues to invest in automation, artificial intelligence and standardized operating processes to improve efficiency across hiring, onboarding, intake, documentation, medication reviews and patient care planning. The company is expanding its Lean Sigma program to institutionalize process improvement and support consistent execution across the organization.

Management remains focused on expanding into adjacent markets, strengthening payer and provider relationships and increasing the use of preferred-provider arrangements. BTSG is laying the groundwork for greater participation in quality-based payment models while pursuing geographic expansion in infusion and other home- and community-based services. The company maintains an active acquisition pipeline focused on tuck-ins and geographic expansion, though management continues to emphasize valuation discipline and integration capabilities.

However, reimbursement pressure remains a key challenge. The Inflation Reduction Act continues to weigh on pharmacy revenues, while future Medicare and Medicaid rate changes could affect provider operations. BrightSpring also faces execution risks related to acquisition integration, labor availability, payer contracting and the timing of returns from ongoing technology investments.

BTSG’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

BrightSpring currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are McKesson MCK, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and Cardinal Health CAH, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

McKesson has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.7%. MCK’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 3.09%.

McKesson’s shares have gained 4.3% compared with the industry’s 1.7% growth in the year-to-date period.

Phibro Animal Health has an estimated long-term growth rate of 21.3%. PAHC’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 16.25%.

Phibro Animal Health stock has lost 2.7% compared with the industry’s 18.1% decline in the year-to-date period.

Cardinal Health has an estimated long-term growth rate of 17%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 10.27%.

Cardinal Health’s shares have risen 11.9% compared with the industry’s 1.7% growth in the year-to-date period.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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