BrightSpring Health Services Reports Strong Q3 Growth

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. ( (BTSG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. presented to its investors.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. is a prominent provider of integrated home and community-based pharmacy and health solutions for complex populations, serving over 400,000 clients daily across all 50 states. During the third quarter of 2024, BrightSpring Health Services reported a significant increase in net revenue to $2,907 million, marking a 28.8% growth compared to the same period last year, attributed to strong performance in their Pharmacy Solutions and Provider Services segments. The company managed to reduce its net loss substantially, from $130.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 to $9.0 million in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA also rose by 15.7%, reaching $151 million. BrightSpring has updated its 2024 full-year guidance, anticipating revenue between $11,000 million to $11,300 million and adjusted EBITDA from $580 million to $585 million. With the strategic focus on expanding scale and operational efficiencies, BrightSpring Health Services remains optimistic about continuing its growth trajectory in 2025.

