BrightSpring Health Services Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results and Raises Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

BrightSpring Health Services reports Q1 2025 revenue growth, achieving $2.878 billion and positive net income.

Quiver AI Summary

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. announced strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with net revenue reaching $2.878 billion, a 25.9% increase from the previous year, and a net income of $9.2 million compared to a significant loss of $56 million in Q1 2024. The company also reported an Adjusted EBITDA of $131 million, marking a 28.2% rise from $102 million in the same period last year. In addition to these results, BrightSpring remains on track to divest its Community Living business and has updated its full-year guidance, expecting total revenue between $12 billion and $12.5 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of $570 million to $585 million. The CEO emphasized the company's commitment to delivering quality care while expanding its patient reach through robust service lines.

Potential Positives

Net Revenue of $2,878 million for Q1 2025 shows a significant increase of 25.9% compared to the same quarter in 2024, indicating strong growth.

Net Income from Continuing Operations turned positive at $9.2 million, a notable improvement from a loss of $56.0 million in Q1 2024, demonstrating effective operational recovery.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025 rose by 28.2% to $131 million, highlighting enhanced profitability and efficient management of costs.

The company has increased its full-year 2025 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance, reflecting confidence in continued growth and financial performance.

Potential Negatives

Despite showing an increase in Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance, the reliance on non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted EBITDA raises concerns about the transparency of financial performance.

The company is facing a planned divestiture of its Community Living business, which could indicate strategic challenges or weaknesses in that segment.

Growth in revenue and net income from continuing operations may be overshadowed by a previous net loss, suggesting volatility and potential future risks in maintaining profitability.

FAQ

What were BrightSpring's Q1 2025 financial highlights?

BrightSpring reported Q1 2025 net revenue of $2,878 million, a 25.9% increase from the previous year, with a net income of $9.2 million.

How did BrightSpring's Adjusted EBITDA perform in Q1 2025?

Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025 was $131 million, showing a 28.2% rise compared to $102 million in Q1 2024.

What is BrightSpring's financial guidance for 2025?

BrightSpring increased its 2025 revenue guidance to between $12,000 and $12,500 million, with adjusted EBITDA guidance of $570 to $585 million.

What strategic changes are planned for BrightSpring's Community Living business?

The Community Living business is expected to be divested to Sevita, following the announcement made on January 20, 2025.

How can investors access BrightSpring's Q1 2025 earnings presentation?

Investors can access BrightSpring's Q1 2025 earnings presentation on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.brightspringhealth.com/.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BTSG Insider Trading Activity

$BTSG insiders have traded $BTSG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. WALGREENS sold 12,000,000 shares for an estimated $253,920,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BTSG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $BTSG stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BTSG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BTSG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BTSG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BTSG forecast page.

Full Release



LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (“BrightSpring” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTSG), a leading provider of home and community-based health services for complex populations, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and increased Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA



1



guidance.







Financial Highlights









(note: all figures exclude the Community Living business)









Net Revenue of $2,878 million, up 25.9% compared to $2,286 million in the first quarter of 2024.



Net Revenue of $2,878 million, up 25.9% compared to $2,286 million in the first quarter of 2024.



Net Income from Continuing Operations of $9.2 million, compared to Net Loss from Continuing Operations of $56.0 million in the first quarter of 2024.



Net Income from Continuing Operations of $9.2 million, compared to Net Loss from Continuing Operations of $56.0 million in the first quarter of 2024.



Adjusted EBITDA



1



of $131 million, up 28.2% versus $102 million in the first quarter of 2024.



Adjusted EBITDA of $131 million, up 28.2% versus $102 million in the first quarter of 2024.



Planned divestiture of Community Living business to Sevita, announced on January 20, 2025, remains on track to be divested this year.



Planned divestiture of Community Living business to Sevita, announced on January 20, 2025, remains on track to be divested this year.



Increased 2025 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance:





Revenue: $12,000 - $12,500 million





Adjusted EBITDA



1



: $570 - $585 million











Increased 2025 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance:





“BrightSpring’s focus on serving patients with quality and efficient care in home and community settings continues to be foundational to the Company’s growth and financial performance,” said Jon Rousseau, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We are pleased with our first quarter results across the Pharmacy and Provider service lines, as we reach more patients with high-quality solutions, leverage our scaled platform and processes, and invest in best practices and the future. We remain confident in our team’s ability to bring timely, coordinated, and impactful services and care to the populations we serve, where they are.”







First Quarter 2025 Financial Results









(note: all figures exclude the Community Living business)







Net Revenue of $2,878 million, up 25.9% compared to $2,286 million in the first quarter of 2024.





Gross Profit of $338 million, up 15.7% compared to $292 million in the first quarter of 2024.





Net Income from Continuing Operations of $9.2 million, compared to Net Loss from Continuing Operations of $56.0 million in the first quarter of 2024.





Adjusted EBITDA



1



of $131 million, up 28.2% compared to $102 million in the first quarter of 2024.









1



Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Information” and the end of this press release for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) from continuing operations, the most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.









Key Financials (for BrightSpring continuing operations)

































































Three Months Ended

































March 31, (Unaudited)

































2025

















2024

















%















($ in millions)













































Pharmacy Solutions Revenue









$





2,532













$





1,977













28





%













Provider Services Revenue













346

















309













12





%















Total Revenue











$







2,878

















$









2,286

















26









%





















































Three Months Ended

































March 31, (Unaudited)

































2025

















2024

















%















($ in millions)













































Pharmacy Solutions segment EBITDA









$





116













$





88













31





%













Provider Services segment EBITDA













51

















47













9





%













Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA









$





167













$





135













24





%













Corporate Costs













(36





)













(33





)









-



















Total Company Adjusted EBITDA







(1)













$







131

















$









102

















28









%











































































1



Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Information” and the end of this press release for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) from continuing operations, the most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.









Full Year 2025 Financial Guidance







For the full year 2025, BrightSpring is increasing guidance, which excludes the Community Living business and the effects of any future closed acquisitions. All growth rates are shown as compared to the full year 2024 Revenue and Adjusted EBTIDA results, excluding the Community Living business.







Net Revenue of $12,000 million to $12,500 million, or 19.1% to 24.1% growth.





Pharmacy Segment Revenue of $10,550 million to $11,000 million, or 20.5% to 25.7% growth.





Provider Segment Revenue of $1,450 million to $1,500 million, or 10.0% to 13.8% growth.







Net Revenue of $12,000 million to $12,500 million, or 19.1% to 24.1% growth.



Adjusted EBITDA



2



of $570 million to $585 million, or 23.9% to 27.2% growth.







A copy of the Company’s first quarter 2025 earnings presentation is available on the Company’s investor relations website,



https://ir.brightspringhealth.com/











2



A reconciliation of the foregoing guidance for the non-GAAP metric of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliation that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a material impact on its future GAAP financial results.









Webcast and Conference Call Details







BrightSpring will host a conference call today, May 2, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to



register online



.





A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the BrightSpring website at



https://ir.brightspringhealth.com/



. The Company has posted supplemental financial information on the first quarter 2025 results that it will reference during the conference call. The supplemental information can be found under the “Events & Presentations” on the Company’s investor relations page.







About BrightSpring Health Services







BrightSpring Health Services provides complementary home- and community-based pharmacy and provider health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through the Company’s service lines, including pharmacy, home health care and primary care, and rehabilitation and behavioral health, we provide comprehensive and more integrated care and clinical solutions in all 50 states to over 450,000 customers, clients and patients daily. BrightSpring has consistently demonstrated strong and often industry-leading quality metrics across its services lines while improving the quality of life and health for high-need individuals and reducing overall costs to the healthcare system.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, our operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements may relate to matters which include, but are not limited to, industries, business strategy, goals and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. In some cases, we have used words such as “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “future,” “will,” “seek,” “foreseeable,” “target,” “guidance,” the negative version of these words, or similar terms and phrases to identify these forward-looking statements.





The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements relate to the future and are therefore subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Our expectations, beliefs, and projections are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs, and projections will result or be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory, and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. We believe that these factors include but are not limited to the following:







our operation in a highly competitive industry;



our operation in a highly competitive industry;



our inability to maintain relationships with existing patient referral sources or establish new referral sources;



our inability to maintain relationships with existing patient referral sources or establish new referral sources;



changes to Medicare and Medicaid rates or methods governing Medicare and Medicaid payments for our services;



changes to Medicare and Medicaid rates or methods governing Medicare and Medicaid payments for our services;



cost containment initiatives of third-party payors, including post-payment audits;



cost containment initiatives of third-party payors, including post-payment audits;



the implementation of alternative payment models and the transition of Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries to managed care organizations may limit our market share and could adversely affect our revenues;



the implementation of alternative payment models and the transition of Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries to managed care organizations may limit our market share and could adversely affect our revenues;



changes in the case mix of patients, as well as payor mix and payment methodologies, and decisions and operations of third-party organizations;



changes in the case mix of patients, as well as payor mix and payment methodologies, and decisions and operations of third-party organizations;



our reliance on federal and state spending, budget decisions, and continuous governmental operations which may fluctuate under different political conditions;



our reliance on federal and state spending, budget decisions, and continuous governmental operations which may fluctuate under different political conditions;



changes in drug utilization and/or pricing, PBM contracts, and Medicare Part D/Medicaid reimbursement, which may negatively impact our profitability;



changes in drug utilization and/or pricing, PBM contracts, and Medicare Part D/Medicaid reimbursement, which may negatively impact our profitability;



changes in our relationships with pharmaceutical suppliers, including changes in drug availability or pricing;



changes in our relationships with pharmaceutical suppliers, including changes in drug availability or pricing;



reliance on the continual recruitment and retention of nurses, pharmacists, therapists, caregivers, direct support professionals, and other qualified personnel, including senior management;



reliance on the continual recruitment and retention of nurses, pharmacists, therapists, caregivers, direct support professionals, and other qualified personnel, including senior management;



compliance with or changes to federal, state, and local laws and regulations that govern our employment practices, including minimum wage, living wage, and paid time-off requirements;



compliance with or changes to federal, state, and local laws and regulations that govern our employment practices, including minimum wage, living wage, and paid time-off requirements;



fluctuation of our results of operations on a quarterly basis;



fluctuation of our results of operations on a quarterly basis;



harm caused by labor relation matters;



harm caused by labor relation matters;



limitations in our ability to control reimbursement rates received for our services if we are unable to maintain or reduce our costs to provide such services;



limitations in our ability to control reimbursement rates received for our services if we are unable to maintain or reduce our costs to provide such services;



delays in collection or non-collection of our accounts receivable, particularly during the business integration process;



delays in collection or non-collection of our accounts receivable, particularly during the business integration process;



failure to manage our growth effectively, which may inhibit our ability to execute our business plan, maintain high levels of service and satisfaction or adequately address competitive challenges;



failure to manage our growth effectively, which may inhibit our ability to execute our business plan, maintain high levels of service and satisfaction or adequately address competitive challenges;



our ability to identify, successfully complete and manage acquisitions, joint ventures, and other strategic initiatives, including the pending sale of our Community Living business;



our ability to identify, successfully complete and manage acquisitions, joint ventures, and other strategic initiatives, including the pending sale of our Community Living business;



our ability to continue to provide consistently high quality of care;



our ability to continue to provide consistently high quality of care;



maintenance of our corporate reputation or the emergence of adverse publicity, including negative information on social media or changes in public perception of our services;



maintenance of our corporate reputation or the emergence of adverse publicity, including negative information on social media or changes in public perception of our services;



contract continuance, expansion and renewal with our existing customers, including renewals at lower fee levels, customers declining to purchase additional services from us, or reduction in the services received from us pursuant to those contracts;



contract continuance, expansion and renewal with our existing customers, including renewals at lower fee levels, customers declining to purchase additional services from us, or reduction in the services received from us pursuant to those contracts;



effective investment in, implementation of improvements to and proper maintenance of the uninterrupted operation and data integrity of our information technology and other business systems;



effective investment in, implementation of improvements to and proper maintenance of the uninterrupted operation and data integrity of our information technology and other business systems;



security breaches, loss of data, and other disruptions, which could compromise sensitive business or patient information; cause a loss of confidential patient data, employee data or personal information; or prevent access to critical information and thereby expose us to liability, litigation, and federal and state governmental inquiries and damage our reputation and brand;



security breaches, loss of data, and other disruptions, which could compromise sensitive business or patient information; cause a loss of confidential patient data, employee data or personal information; or prevent access to critical information and thereby expose us to liability, litigation, and federal and state governmental inquiries and damage our reputation and brand;



risks related to credit card payments and other payment methods;



risks related to credit card payments and other payment methods;



potential substantial malpractice or other similar claims;



potential substantial malpractice or other similar claims;



various risks related to governmental inquiries, regulatory actions, and whistleblower and other lawsuits, which may not be entirely covered by insurance;



various risks related to governmental inquiries, regulatory actions, and whistleblower and other lawsuits, which may not be entirely covered by insurance;



our current insurance program, which may expose us to unexpected costs, particularly if we incur losses not covered by our insurance or if claims or losses differ from our estimates;



our current insurance program, which may expose us to unexpected costs, particularly if we incur losses not covered by our insurance or if claims or losses differ from our estimates;



factors outside of our control, including those listed, which have required and could in the future require us to record an asset impairment of goodwill;



factors outside of our control, including those listed, which have required and could in the future require us to record an asset impairment of goodwill;



a pandemic, epidemic, or outbreak of an infectious disease;



a pandemic, epidemic, or outbreak of an infectious disease;



inclement weather, natural disasters, acts of terrorism, riots, civil insurrection or social unrest, looting, protests, strikes, or street demonstrations; and



inclement weather, natural disasters, acts of terrorism, riots, civil insurrection or social unrest, looting, protests, strikes, or street demonstrations; and



significant changes in tax or trade policies, tariffs, or trade relations between the United States and other countries, such as the imposition of unilateral tariffs on imported products; and



significant changes in tax or trade policies, tariffs, or trade relations between the United States and other countries, such as the imposition of unilateral tariffs on imported products; and



our inability to adequately protect our intellectual property rights.











The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive, and should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward- looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, investments, or other strategic transactions we may make.





For additional information on these and other factors that could cause BrightSpring’s actual results to differ materially from expected results, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are accessible on the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This press release contains “non-GAAP financial measures,” including “EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA,” which are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP.





EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have been presented in this release as supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP, because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Management also believes that these measures are useful to investors in highlighting trends in our operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate and capital investments. Management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to supplement GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to establish and award discretionary annual incentive compensation, and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures.





Management supplements GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not GAAP measures of our financial performance and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of financial performance or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these measures are not intended to be a measure of free cash flow available for management’s discretionary use as they do not consider certain cash requirements such as tax payments, debt service requirements, total capital expenditures, and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future.





Management defines EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax benefit, interest expense, net and depreciation and amortization. Management also defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, further adjusted to exclude non-cash share-based compensation, acquisition, integration and transaction-related costs, restructuring and divestiture-related and other costs, legal costs and settlements associated with certain historical matters for PharMerica, significant projects, and management fees.





The presentations of these measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company. Please see the end of this press release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.







BrightSpring Contact:











Investor Relations:











David Deuchler, CFA









Gilmartin Group LLC









ir@brightspringhealth.com











Media Contact:











Leigh White









leigh.white@brightspringhealth.com









502.630.7412

























BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Balance Sheets









March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024









(In thousands, except share and per share data)









(Unaudited)

























































March 31, 2025

















December 31, 2024

















Assets





































Current assets:



































Cash and cash equivalents









$





52,337













$





60,954













Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses













975,264

















902,782













Inventories













533,637

















636,561













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













131,027

















161,310













Current assets held for sale













836,183

















131,447















Total current assets















2,528,448

















1,893,054













Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $355,623 and $339,892 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













177,228

















180,570













Goodwill













2,370,024

















2,363,884













Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization













568,284

















595,224













Operating lease right-of-use assets, net













162,371

















161,032













Deferred income taxes, net













2,311

















5,288













Other assets













38,279

















39,128













Non-current assets held for sale













—

















687,960















Total assets











$





5,846,945













$





5,926,140















Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest, and Equity





































Current liabilities:



































Trade accounts payable









$





868,080













$





923,926













Accrued expenses













302,590

















295,746













Current portion of obligations under operating leases













38,687

















38,910













Current portion of obligations under financing leases













3,287

















3,463













Current portion of long-term debt













48,725

















48,725













Current liabilities held for sale













196,248

















117,563















Total current liabilities















1,457,617

















1,428,333













Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion













130,360

















129,467













Obligations under financing leases, net of current portion













6,477

















6,530













Long-term debt, net of current portion













2,489,339

















2,561,858













Long-term liabilities













72,585

















71,190













Non-current liabilities held for sale













—

















77,177















Total liabilities















4,156,378

















4,274,555













Redeemable noncontrolling interest













3,323

















3,730















Shareholders' equity:



































Common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,500,000,000 shares authorized, 175,183,434





and 174,245,990 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and





December 31, 2024, respectively









$





1,752













$





1,742













Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 authorized, no shares issued and





outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024













—

















—













Additional paid-in capital













1,880,099

















1,866,850













Accumulated deficit













(192,613





)













(222,155





)









Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income













(1,869





)













1,418













Total shareholders' equity













1,687,369

















1,647,855













Noncontrolling interest













(125





)













—















Total equity















1,687,244

















1,647,855















Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity











$





5,846,945













$





5,926,140



































































BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Statements of Operations









For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024









(In thousands, except per share amounts)









(Unaudited)













































For the Three Months Ended

























March 31,

























2025

















2024















Revenues:

































Products









$





2,532,171













$





1,977,035













Services













345,958

















308,731













Total revenues













2,878,129

















2,285,766













Cost of goods













2,328,215

















1,807,100













Cost of services













211,545

















186,175













Gross profit













338,369

















292,491













Selling, general, and administrative expenses













287,630

















307,826













Operating income (loss)













50,739

















(15,335





)









Loss on extinguishment of debt













—

















12,726













Interest expense, net













41,763

















54,470













Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes













8,976

















(82,531





)









Income tax benefit













(240





)













(26,504





)









Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of income taxes













9,216

















(56,027





)









Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes













19,794

















9,642













Net income (loss)













29,010

















(46,385





)









Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests included in continuing operations













(532





)













(635





)









Net income (loss) attributable to BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. and subsidiaries









$





29,542













$





(45,750





)









































Net income (loss) per common share:

































Basic income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders:

































Continuing operations









$





0.05













$





(0.31





)









Discontinued operations









$





0.10













$





0.05













Net income (loss)









$





0.15













$





(0.26





)









Diluted income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders:

































Continuing operations









$





0.05













$





(0.31





)









Discontinued operations









$





0.09













$





0.05













Net income (loss)









$





0.14













$





(0.26





)









Weighted average shares outstanding:

































Basic













201,005

















175,531













Diluted













214,927

















175,531



































































BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024









(In thousands)









(Unaudited)





































For the Three Months Ended

























March 31,

























2025

















2024

















Operating activities:



































Net income (loss)









$





29,010













$





(46,385





)









Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

































Depreciation and amortization













42,161

















48,922













Impairment of long-lived assets













3,411

















1,769













Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net













1,698

















—













Provision for credit losses













8,101

















6,622













Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs













2,749

















4,447













Share-based compensation













15,681

















24,848













Deferred income taxes, net













4,031

















(31,732





)









Loss on extinguishment of debt













—

















12,726













(Gain) loss on disposition of fixed assets













(287





)













122













Other













161

















(312





)









Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions:

































Accounts receivable













(79,449





)













(115,576





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets













23,973

















8,916













Inventories













103,300

















30,485













Trade accounts payable













(53,871





)













21,605













Accrued expenses













8,643

















(43,430





)









Other assets and liabilities













(7,714





)













(1,886





)









Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities









$





101,598













$





(78,859





)











Investing activities:



































Purchases of property and equipment









$





(17,632





)









$





(21,816





)









Acquisitions of businesses













(6,754





)













(9,394





)









Other













195

















272













Net cash used in investing activities









$





(24,191





)









$





(30,938





)











Financing activities:



































Long-term debt borrowings









$





—













$





2,566,000













Long-term debt repayments













(11,792





)













(3,359,353





)









Proceeds from issuance of common stock on initial public offering, net













—

















656,485













Proceeds from issuance of tangible equity units, net













—

















389,000













Repayments of the Revolving Credit Facility, net













(63,300





)













(50,700





)









Payment of debt issuance costs













—

















(42,963





)









Repurchase of shares of common stock













—

















(325





)









Proceeds from shares issued under share-based compensation plan













345

















—













Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards













(2,763





)













—













Purchase of redeemable noncontrolling interest













(5,100





)













(300





)









Payment of financing lease obligations













(3,408





)













(3,081





)









Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities









$





(86,018





)









$





154,763













Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents













(8,611





)













44,966













Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period













61,253

















13,071













Cash and cash equivalents at end of period









$





52,642













$





58,037













Cash and cash equivalents included in assets held for sale at end of period













305

















2,494













Cash and cash equivalents included in continuing operations at end of period









$





52,337













$





55,543



































































BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA









For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024









(Unaudited)



























The following table reconciles net income (loss) from continuing operations to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:



































($ in thousands)













For the Three Months Ended

























March 31,

























2025

















2024















Net income (loss) from continuing operations









$





9,216













$





(56,027





)









Income tax benefit













(240





)













(26,504





)









Interest expense, net













41,763

















54,470













Depreciation and amortization













40,832

















39,236













EBITDA









$





91,571













$





11,175













Non-cash share-based compensation (1)













12,474

















23,586













Acquisition, integration, and transaction-related costs (2)













9,521

















8,541













Restructuring and divestiture-related and other costs (3)













17,496

















23,899













Legal costs and settlements (4)













—

















10,473













Significant projects (5)













—

















1,160













Management fee (6)













—

















23,381













Total adjustments









$





39,491













$





91,040













Adjusted EBITDA









$





131,062













$





102,215



























(1)









Represents non-cash share-based compensation to certain members of our management and full-time employees. The three months ended March 31, 2024 includes $15.0 million of previously unrecognized share-based compensation expense related to performance-vesting options under the 2017 Stock Plan, a portion of which vested upon completion of the IPO.













(2)









Represents transaction costs incurred in connection with planned, completed, or terminated acquisitions, which include investment banking fees, legal diligence and related documentation costs, finance and accounting diligence and documentation; costs associated with the integration of acquisitions, including any facility consolidation, integration travel, or severance; and costs associated with other planned, completed, or terminated non-routine transactions.













(3)









Represents costs associated with restructuring-related activities, including closure, and related license impairment, and severance expenses associated with certain enterprise-wide or significant business line cost-savings measures. These costs include $10.0 million and $6.1 million of costs that did not meet the criteria for discontinued operations related to the Community Living divestiture for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. These costs also include $12.7 million of unamortized debt issuance costs associated with the extinguishment of our Second Lien Facility in the three months ended March 31, 2024.













(4)









Represents settlement and defense costs associated with certain historical PharMerica litigation matters, including the Silver matter, all of which were finalized in 2024. See Note 13 within the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information.













(5)









Represents costs associated with certain transformational projects and for the periods presented primarily included general ledger system implementation, pharmacy billing system implementation, and ransomware attack response costs, all of which were finalized in 2024.













(6)









Represents annual management fees payable to the Managers under the Monitoring Agreement through the date of the IPO, and $22.7 million of termination fees resulting from the termination of the Monitoring Agreement upon completion of the IPO Offerings. All management fees ceased following the completion of the IPO in 2024.

































BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS









For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024









(Unaudited)



























The following table reconciles diluted EPS to Adjusted EPS:



























(shares in thousands)













For the Three Months Ended

























March 31,

























2025

















2024















Diluted EPS from continuing operations









$





0.05













$





(0.31





)









Non-cash share-based compensation (1)













0.06

















0.13













Acquisition, integration, and transaction-related costs (1)













0.04

















0.05













Restructuring and divestiture-related and other costs (1)













0.08

















0.13













Legal costs and settlements (1)













—

















0.06













Significant projects (1)













—

















0.01













Management fee (1)













—

















0.13













Income tax impact on adjustments (2)













(0.04





)













(0.11





)









Adjusted EPS









$





0.19













$





0.09













































Weighted average common shares outstanding used in calculating diluted U.S. GAAP net income (loss) per share













214,927

















175,531













Weighted average common shares outstanding used in calculating diluted Non-GAAP income (loss) per share













214,927

















186,783



























(1)









This adjustment reflects the per share impact of the adjustment reflected within the definition of Adjusted EBITDA.













(2)









The income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated using the estimated tax rate for the respective non-GAAP adjustment.









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.