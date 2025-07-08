BrightSpring Health Services to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 1

BrightSpring Health Services will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 1, followed by a conference call.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. announced it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 1, 2025, before anearnings conference callscheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET that day. Participants must register online to join the call, which will also be available as a live and archived webcast on the company's investor relations website. BrightSpring offers a variety of healthcare services, including home health care and pharmacy solutions, aimed at complex populations needing specialized care across the United States. The company has a strong record of quality metrics and works to enhance care for individuals with high needs while reducing healthcare costs.

Potential Positives

BrightSpring Health Services is scheduled to release its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and timely communication with investors.

The company will host anearnings conference call allowing for direct engagement with stakeholders.

BrightSpring serves over 450,000 customers daily, highlighting its significant scale and commitment to providing essential health services.

The company has demonstrated strong quality metrics, which may enhance investor confidence and reflect positively on its operational effectiveness.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of upcoming financial results could highlight potential issues if the results are worse than expected, leading to negative market reactions.



The focus on the conference call and financial results may indicate previous uncertainty or concern regarding the company’s performance, which could undermine investor confidence.



Providing performance metrics such as "leading quality metrics" may raise expectations that could backfire if the actual financial results do not meet these implied standards.

FAQ

When will BrightSpring Health Services release its Q2 2025 financial results?

BrightSpring Health Services plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 1, 2025.

What time is theearnings conference callscheduled?

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET on August 1, 2025.

How can I access the live webcast of the conference call?

You can access the live webcast on BrightSpring's investor relations website under the “Events & Presentations” section.

What services does BrightSpring Health Services provide?

BrightSpring provides home- and community-based pharmacy, home health care, primary care, rehabilitation, and behavioral health services.

Who should I contact for investor relations inquiries?

For investor relations inquiries, contact David Deuchler at ir@brightspringhealth.com.

$BTSG Insider Trading Activity

$BTSG insiders have traded $BTSG stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROUP PARTNERSHIP L.P. KKR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,388,101 shares for an estimated $325,487,573 .

. PHOENIX AGGREGATOR L.P. KKR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,388,101 shares for an estimated $325,487,573 .

. BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. WALGREENS sold 12,000,000 shares for an estimated $253,920,000

$BTSG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $BTSG stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BTSG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BTSG in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

$BTSG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BTSG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BTSG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a target price of $27.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $25.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 A.J. Rice from UBS set a target price of $30.0 on 01/29/2025

Full Release



LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (“BrightSpring” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTSG) announced today that it plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Friday, August 1, 2025, prior to the Company’searnings conference call which will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day.





To participate in the conference call, please register



here



before the 8:30 a.m. ET start. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://ir.brightspringhealth.com



under the “Events & Presentations” section, where related presentation materials will be posted prior to the conference call. The webcast may be accessed directly



here



.







About BrightSpring Health Services







BrightSpring Health Services provides complementary home- and community-based pharmacy and provider health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through the Company’s service lines, including pharmacy, home health care and primary care, and rehabilitation and behavioral health, we provide comprehensive and more integrated care and clinical solutions in all 50 states to over 450,000 customers, clients and patients daily. BrightSpring has consistently demonstrated strong and often industry-leading quality metrics across its services lines while improving the quality of life and health for high-need individuals and reducing overall costs to the healthcare system.







Contact









Investor Relations:







David Deuchler, CFA





Gilmartin Group LLC





ir@brightspringhealth.com







Media Contact:







Leigh White





leigh.white@brightspringhealth.com





502.630.7412



