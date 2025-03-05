BrightSpring Health Services Promotes Jennifer Phipps to Chief Financial Officer

BrightSpring Health Services promotes Jennifer Phipps to CFO, succeeding Jim Mattingly, effective March 4, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. announced the promotion of Jennifer Phipps to Chief Financial Officer, effective March 4, 2025, succeeding Jim Mattingly. Phipps, who has been with the company for eight years, previously held multiple roles, including Chief Accounting Officer and CFO of BrightSpring’s Home Health and Hospice segment. Her experience includes significant improvements in financial processes and technology implementation, as well as participation in the company's initial public offering. With over 20 years in financial and accounting roles in healthcare, Phipps aims to further BrightSpring's mission of providing quality care to complex populations. CEO Jon Rousseau praised her leadership as a vital asset for the company's strategic goals.

Potential Positives

Jennifer Phipps, promoted to Chief Financial Officer, brings extensive experience and a successful track record within BrightSpring, indicating continuity and stability in leadership.

Phipps' previous roles and accomplishments in streamlining financial processes and enhancing efficiencies demonstrate her qualifications to support the company's growth and operational goals.

The press release highlights BrightSpring's commitment to maintaining high-quality healthcare services while optimizing its financial and operational foundations under new leadership.

Potential Negatives

The transition in leadership from the outgoing CFO, Jim Mattingly, to the new CFO, Jennifer Phipps, may raise concerns about continuity in financial strategy and management, especially given the complexities of the healthcare industry.

The press release lacks specific details on the reasons for Jim Mattingly's departure, which could lead to speculation about underlying issues within the company's financial leadership or strategy.

There is no mention of how the company plans to address any potential challenges in financial operations moving forward under the new CFO, which may create uncertainty among investors and stakeholders.

FAQ

Who is the new Chief Financial Officer of BrightSpring Health Services?

Jennifer Phipps has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer effective March 4, 2025.

What previous roles did Jennifer Phipps hold at BrightSpring?

Jennifer Phipps served as Chief Accounting Officer, Principal Accounting Officer, and CFO of the Home Health and Hospice segment.

How long has Jennifer Phipps been with BrightSpring?

Jennifer Phipps has been with BrightSpring Health Services for eight years.

What is BrightSpring Health Services' focus?

BrightSpring Health Services specializes in home and community-based pharmacy and health services for complex populations.

Who did Jennifer Phipps succeed as CFO?

Jennifer Phipps succeeded Jim Mattingly as the Chief Financial Officer of BrightSpring Health Services.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BTSG Insider Trading Activity

$BTSG insiders have traded $BTSG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. WALGREENS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,619,998 shares for an estimated $21 .

. GROUP PARTNERSHIP L.P. KKR purchased 11,619,998 shares for an estimated $129,330,577

PHOENIX AGGREGATOR L.P. KKR purchased 11,619,998 shares for an estimated $129,330,577

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BTSG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $BTSG stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (“BrightSpring” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTSG) a leading provider of home and community-based pharmacy and health services for complex populations, today announced the promotion of Jennifer Phipps to Chief Financial Officer. She will succeed Jim Mattingly, current Chief Financial Officer, effective as of March 4, 2025.





Ms. Phipps’ experience at BrightSpring Health Services spans eight years, and she currently serves as Chief Accounting Officer and Principal Accounting Officer, as well as Chief Financial Officer of BrightSpring’s Home Health and Hospice segment and Senior Vice President of Treasury, Risk, Tax, Real Estate, and Procurement for the Company. In her time at BrightSpring, Jen has undertaken a broad set of responsibilities across the organization, which have driven process improvements and consistent outcomes in accounting and finance functions. This has included leading the implementation of technologies that have streamlined financial processes, building a lean-focused procurement team working across all operations, and implementing various accounting and finance systems to optimize controls and enhance efficiencies. Jen has worked closely with Jim Mattingly, BrightSpring’s prior CFO, in all accounting and financial processes across the organization. She played a leading role in the Company’s initial public offering and has remained actively involved in public company processes.





Ms. Phipps brings over 20 years of financial and accounting experience in the healthcare services industry to this role as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to BrightSpring, Jen held various accounting and SEC leadership reporting roles over time at Cardinal Health, where she oversaw an accounting team and finance for a large business and served as a business partner to other key functions including legal, sales, and operations. Prior to that, she worked in accounting at Ernst & Young for 6 years, where she was responsible for annual audits, reviews, and quarterly reviews of financial statements. Ms. Phipps holds an active Certified Public Accountant license and received her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in accounting and Master of Accounting from The Ohio State University.





“I want to thank Jim for his dedication and important contributions to BrightSpring throughout his successful tenure with the Company. We have realized many significant milestones over this time period, as the Company has continued to scale and evolve as a leader in our industries in very positive ways,” said Jon Rousseau, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer at BrightSpring. “I am pleased to promote Jen to the role of Chief Financial Officer, and believe she is extremely well suited to lead BrightSpring’s financial operations. Jen has played a pivotal role in BrightSpring’s finance group, operations, and growth over her last eight years with the Company. She is a highly focused and capable leader that will support BrightSpring’s key strategies and growing business needs. Jen has the right financial and business leadership skills to support the Company’s mission of providing high-quality and impactful community-based pharmacy and provider health solutions to complex populations in need.”





“I am honored to assume the role of Chief Financial Officer at BrightSpring and continue to work alongside our dedicated, skilled, and compassionate team,” said Jennifer Phipps, Chief Financial Officer at BrightSpring. “Not only is this a dynamic organization with a long-standing track record of success, but it is also an organization with more potential and possibility. I am committed to applying my prior set of diverse experiences to continue to ensure an extremely strong and leading financial and operational foundation is in place to support the Company’s mission to deliver high-quality patient care to all those who can benefit from our services.”







About BrightSpring Health Services







BrightSpring Health Services provides complementary home- and community-based pharmacy and provider health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through the Company’s service lines, including pharmacy, home health care and primary care, and rehabilitation and behavioral health, we provide comprehensive and more integrated care and clinical solutions in all 50 states to over 450,000 customers, clients and patients daily. BrightSpring has consistently demonstrated strong and often industry-leading quality metrics across its services lines while improving the quality of life and health for high-need individuals and reducing overall costs to the healthcare system.







Contact









Investor Relations:







David Deuchler, CFA





Gilmartin Group LLC





ir@brightspringhealth.com







Media Contact:







Leigh White





leigh.white@brightspringhealth.com





502.630.7412



