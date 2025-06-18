BrightSpring Health Services' Onco360® Selected as National Pharmacy Partner for New Advanced Cancer and Genetic Disorder Therapies

BrightSpring's Onco360® chosen as national pharmacy partner for new advanced cancer and rare genetic disorder therapies.

Quiver AI Summary

BrightSpring Health Services announced that its specialty pharmacy, Onco360®, has been chosen as the national pharmacy partner for several newly approved therapies targeting advanced cancers and rare genetic disorders. The partnership will enhance access and support for patients diagnosed with advanced ovarian cancer, lung cancer, and neurofibromatosis type 1. BrightSpring's President and CEO, Jon Rousseau, emphasized the company's commitment to providing innovative treatments and support to those facing serious health challenges. Onco360®, recognized as a leading independent specialty pharmacy, will support therapies for GOMEKLI™, AVMAPKI™ FAKZYNJA™, and IBTROZI™, providing crucial care options for patients. BrightSpring Health Services offers integrated health solutions and serves over 400,000 individuals daily in various specialized care settings across the U.S.

Potential Positives

Onco360® being selected as the national pharmacy partner for newly approved therapies in advanced cancer and rare genetic disorder treatments highlights the company's leadership in innovative oncology care.

This collaboration enhances access to cutting-edge therapies for patients with serious health conditions, demonstrating BrightSpring's commitment to improving patient outcomes.

The press release emphasizes BrightSpring's rapid growth and pioneering efforts in specialty pharmacies, which could strengthen its market position and reputation in the healthcare sector.

Potential Negatives

Selection as a national pharmacy partner for newly approved therapies may indicate that the company is reliant on external innovations, which could raise concerns regarding its own research and development capabilities.

The focus on advanced cancers and rare genetic disorders may highlight the company's involvement in high-stakes and challenging medical areas, increasing scrutiny on their ability to deliver effective treatments.

As a specialty pharmacy dealing with complex and life-threatening conditions, any potential regulatory or operational issues could have severe repercussions for its reputation and operational viability.

FAQ

What is BrightSpring Health Services?

BrightSpring Health Services is a provider of integrated home- and community-based pharmacy and health solutions for complex populations.

What is Onco360®?

Onco360® is a leading independent specialty pharmacy focused on oncology and clinical support services for patients with cancer.

What therapies has Onco360® been selected for?

Onco360® has been selected as the pharmacy partner for therapies treating advanced ovarian and lung cancers and neurofibromatosis type 1.

What is GOMEKLI™ used for?

GOMEKLI™ is approved for treating symptomatic plexiform neurofibromas in patients with neurofibromatosis type 1.

Where is Onco360® headquartered?

Onco360® is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and operates as a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BTSG Insider Trading Activity

$BTSG insiders have traded $BTSG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROUP PARTNERSHIP L.P. KKR sold 13,288,101 shares for an estimated $281,068,583

PHOENIX AGGREGATOR L.P. KKR sold 13,288,101 shares for an estimated $281,068,583

BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. WALGREENS sold 12,000,000 shares for an estimated $253,920,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BTSG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $BTSG stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BTSG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BTSG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BTSG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BTSG forecast page.

Full Release



LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightSpring Health Services (“BrightSpring” or “BrightSpring Health Services”) (NASDAQ: BTSG) is proud to announce that its specialty pharmacy,



Onco360®



, has been selected as the national pharmacy partner for several newly approved therapies in the treatment of advanced cancers and rare genetic disorders.





Onco360® will help provide access, education, data, and expert support for innovative treatments for patients diagnosed with advanced ovarian and lung cancers, as well as neurofibromatosis type 1.





“At Onco360®, we continue to partner with innovators and manufacturers to deliver groundbreaking medicines and therapies to patients facing serious, life-threatening conditions, giving them additional hope,” said BrightSpring President and CEO Jon Rousseau. “We’re proud of the rapid and pioneering work done every day by our specialty teams at Onco360® and CareMed pharmacies to expand care options and treatment alternatives for patients with cancer, rare, and complex disease.”





Onco360®, a leading independent specialty pharmacy, has been selected as a pharmacy partner for the following medication therapies:











GOMEKLI™





is approved for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) who have symptomatic plexiform neurofibromas (PN) not amenable to complete resection.



is approved for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) who have symptomatic plexiform neurofibromas (PN) not amenable to complete resection.







AVMAPKI™ FAKZYNJA™ CO-PACK





is approved for the treatment of adult patients with



KRAS



-mutated recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC) who have received prior systemic therapy.



is approved for the treatment of adult patients with KRAS -mutated recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC) who have received prior systemic therapy.







IBTROZI™





is approved for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic



ROS1



-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

















About BrightSpring Health Services:











BrightSpring Health Services provides complementary and integrated home- and community-based pharmacy and health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through the Company’s service lines, including pharmacy, home health care and primary care, and rehabilitation and behavioral health, we provide comprehensive care and clinical solutions in all 50 states to over 400,000 customers, clients, and patients daily.







About





Onco360® Oncology Pharmacy:











Onco360® is a national and leading independent Oncology Pharmacy and clinical support services company. Onco360® was founded in 2003 to bring together stakeholders involved in the cancer treatment process and serve the specialized needs of oncologists, patients, hospitals, cancer centers of excellence, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. It dispenses nationally through its network of URAC-, and ACHC-accredited Specialty Pharmacies. Onco360® is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky and is a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading home and community pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing customers and patients across the United States. For more information about Onco360®, please visit Onco360.com.







Media Contact







Leigh White





Leigh.white@brightspringhealth.com





502.630.7412



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.