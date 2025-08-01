BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $28.20 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $19.91 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 29.2% to $3.14 billion from $2.43 billion last year.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $28.20 Mln. vs. $19.91 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.13 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $3.14 Bln vs. $2.43 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $12.2 - $12.6B

