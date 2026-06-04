Is BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. is one of 888 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTSG's full-year earnings has moved 10.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BTSG has returned about 62.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 7.4% on average. As we can see, BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Cerus (CERS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 29.1%.

In Cerus' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 33.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. belongs to the Medical Services industry, which includes 62 individual stocks and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 11.2% so far this year, meaning that BTSG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Cerus, however, belongs to the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this 78-stock industry is ranked #160. The industry has moved -25.2% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. and Cerus. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.