Is BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 926 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTSG's full-year earnings has moved 8.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BTSG has returned 12% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 1%. This means that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC). The stock is up 61.8% year-to-date.

For C4 Therapeutics, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. belongs to the Medical Services industry, which includes 66 individual stocks and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.9% so far this year, so BTSG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 445-stock industry is ranked #133. The industry has moved +8% so far this year.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. and C4 Therapeutics, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

