Is BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. is one of 986 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTSG's full-year earnings has moved 23.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BTSG has returned about 17.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -4.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Incyte (INCY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.2%.

Over the past three months, Incyte's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. is a member of the Medical Services industry, which includes 58 individual companies and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.3% this year, meaning that BTSG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Incyte falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 494 stocks and is ranked #83. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.6%.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. and Incyte as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

