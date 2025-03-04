BRIGHTSPRING HEALTH SERVICES Earnings Preview: Recent $BTSG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BRIGHTSPRING HEALTH SERVICES ($BTSG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,071,629,020 and earnings of $0.22 per share.

BRIGHTSPRING HEALTH SERVICES Insider Trading Activity

BRIGHTSPRING HEALTH SERVICES insiders have traded $BTSG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. WALGREENS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,619,998 shares for an estimated $21 .

. GROUP PARTNERSHIP L.P. KKR purchased 11,619,998 shares for an estimated $129,330,577

PHOENIX AGGREGATOR L.P. KKR purchased 11,619,998 shares for an estimated $129,330,577

BRIGHTSPRING HEALTH SERVICES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of BRIGHTSPRING HEALTH SERVICES stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

