BrightSpring Health Services (BTSGU) Price Target Increased by 19.44% to 179.35

The average one-year price target for BrightSpring Health Services (NasdaqGS:BTSGU) has been revised to $179.35 / share. This is an increase of 19.44% from the prior estimate of $150.17 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $151.93 to a high of $210.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.71% from the latest reported closing price of $153.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in BrightSpring Health Services. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 59.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTSGU is 0.08%, an increase of 80.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 61.62% to 3,582K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Voya Investment Management holds 769K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 595K shares , representing an increase of 22.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTSGU by 59.31% over the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 516K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 555K shares , representing a decrease of 7.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTSGU by 23.82% over the last quarter.

Calamos Advisors holds 301K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares , representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTSGU by 26.47% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 241K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 244K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTSGU by 9.72% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 200K shares. No change in the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.