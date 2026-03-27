BrightSpring Health Services (BTSG) Price Target Increased by 18.29% to 53.65

The average one-year price target for BrightSpring Health Services (NasdaqGS:BTSG) has been revised to $53.65 / share. This is an increase of 18.29% from the prior estimate of $45.36 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.27% from the latest reported closing price of $42.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 333 funds or institutions reporting positions in BrightSpring Health Services. This is an decrease of 165 owner(s) or 33.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTSG is 0.40%, an increase of 28.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.73% to 203,811K shares. The put/call ratio of BTSG is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 61,942K shares representing 32.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,096K shares , representing a decrease of 24.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTSG by 2.89% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,662K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,184K shares , representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTSG by 31.95% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 10,595K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,347K shares , representing an increase of 11.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTSG by 49.40% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,410K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,149K shares , representing a decrease of 16.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTSG by 10.28% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,064K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,748K shares , representing an increase of 10.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTSG by 42.81% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.