BrightSpring Health Services (BTSG) Price Target Increased by 15.82% to 61.74

The average one-year price target for BrightSpring Health Services (NasdaqGS:BTSG) has been revised to $61.74 / share. This is an increase of 15.82% from the prior estimate of $53.31 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $68.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.28% from the latest reported closing price of $56.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 333 funds or institutions reporting positions in BrightSpring Health Services. This is an decrease of 173 owner(s) or 34.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTSG is 0.33%, an increase of 1.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.33% to 225,271K shares. The put/call ratio of BTSG is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 61,942K shares representing 31.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,096K shares , representing a decrease of 24.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTSG by 2.89% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 11,482K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,595K shares , representing an increase of 7.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTSG by 23.10% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,662K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,184K shares , representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTSG by 31.95% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 8,033K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 6,296K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.