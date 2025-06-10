BrightSpring Health Services Announces Secondary Offering of 14 Million Shares by Selling Stockholders

BrightSpring Health Services plans a secondary stock offering of 14 million shares, with proceeds going to selling stockholders.

Quiver AI Summary

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. announced that certain stockholders, including affiliates of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. and members of management, plan to sell a total of 14,000,000 shares of the company's common stock in a secondary offering under a shelf registration statement filed with the SEC. The offering will not include any shares sold by BrightSpring itself, and the proceeds will go to the Selling Stockholders. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities are the lead managers for the offering, which may include an additional 2,100,000 shares through an underwriters' option. The press release clarifies that it does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit purchases of the securities. The company also includes a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements.

Potential Positives

BrightSpring is facilitating the sale of 14,000,000 shares in a secondary offering, which reflects strong interest from significant stockholders like Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P., indicating confidence in the company's market position.

The stock offering allows selling stockholders to realize liquidity, which could be a positive signal of their belief in the company's growth potential.

The engagement of major financial institutions, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities, as lead managers increases the credibility and visibility of the offering in the market.

The automatic effectiveness of the shelf registration statement upon filing with the SEC suggests that BrightSpring is proactive in complying with regulatory requirements, facilitating timely access to capital markets.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a large secondary offering (14,000,000 shares) may indicate underlying weakness in the stock or market confidence, potentially diluting existing shareholders' equity.

No shares are being sold by BrightSpring itself, which may suggest that the company is not in a position to raise capital or invest in its own growth.

The reliance on affiliates and management for stock sales raises questions regarding the company's financial health and could signal insider concerns about the stock's future performance.

FAQ

What is the purpose of BrightSpring's secondary offering?

The secondary offering aims to sell 14,000,000 shares of common stock owned by certain stockholders.

Who is managing the BrightSpring stock offering?

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities are the lead book-running managers of the offering.

Are any shares being sold by BrightSpring itself?

No, BrightSpring is not selling any shares; all proceeds go to the Selling Stockholders.

How many additional shares can underwriters purchase?

The underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase an additional 2,100,000 shares of common stock.

Where can I obtain the prospectus for the offering?

The preliminary prospectus supplement can be obtained from Goldman Sachs or BofA Securities via provided contact information.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BTSG Insider Trading Activity

$BTSG insiders have traded $BTSG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. WALGREENS sold 12,000,000 shares for an estimated $253,920,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BTSG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $BTSG stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BTSG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BTSG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BTSG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BTSG forecast page.

Full Release



LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTSG) (“BrightSpring” or the “Company”), a leading provider of home and community-based health services for complex populations, today announced that certain of its stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”), including affiliates of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (the “KKR Selling Stockholder”) and certain members of management, intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering an aggregate 14,000,000 shares of common stock of BrightSpring pursuant to a shelf registration statement filed by BrightSpring with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The KKR Selling Stockholder expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,100,000 shares of BrightSpring’s common stock. No shares are being sold by BrightSpring in the offering. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from this offering.





Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities are acting as the lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. KKR Capital Markets LLC is acting as lead managing agent for the proposed offering.





A shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) on Form S-3 relating to these securities was filed with the SEC on June 10, 2025 and became automatically effective upon filing. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.





The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus for the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing



Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com



, BofA Securities, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email:



dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com



.







Forward Looking Statements









The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on BrightSpring’s current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These expectations, beliefs, and projections are expressed in good faith and BrightSpring believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that these expectations, beliefs, and projections will result or be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory, and other factors, many of which are beyond BrightSpring’s control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in BrightSpring’s filings with the SEC under caption “Risk Factors,” including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent other filings BrightSpring makes with the SEC from time to time. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. BrightSpring undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws



.







Contacts











Investor Relations:











David Deuchler, CFA









Gilmartin Group LLC









ir@brightspringhealth.com







or









Media Contact:











Leigh White









leigh.white@brightspringhealth.com









502.630.7412





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.