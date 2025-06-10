Markets
BTSG

BrightSpring Health Services Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 14 Mln Shares At $21.75/shr

June 10, 2025 — 10:31 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BrightSpring Health Services Inc. (BTSG) announced the pricing of underwritten secondary offering by certain of its stockholders, including affiliates of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. and certain members of management, of an aggregate 14.00 million shares of common stock of BrightSpring, at the public offering price of $21.75 per share.

The KKR Selling Stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.10 million shares of BrightSprings common stock. No shares are being sold by BrightSpring in the offering.

The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from this offering. The offering is expected to close on June 12, 2025.

BTSG closed Tuesday's regular trading at $22.24 down $1.62 or 6.79%. But in the after-hours trading the stock further dropped $0.98 or 4.41%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BTSG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.