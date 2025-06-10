BrightSpring Health Services Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 14 Mln Shares At $21.75/shr

(RTTNews) - BrightSpring Health Services Inc. (BTSG) announced the pricing of underwritten secondary offering by certain of its stockholders, including affiliates of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. and certain members of management, of an aggregate 14.00 million shares of common stock of BrightSpring, at the public offering price of $21.75 per share.

The KKR Selling Stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.10 million shares of BrightSprings common stock. No shares are being sold by BrightSpring in the offering.

The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from this offering. The offering is expected to close on June 12, 2025.

BTSG closed Tuesday's regular trading at $22.24 down $1.62 or 6.79%. But in the after-hours trading the stock further dropped $0.98 or 4.41%.

