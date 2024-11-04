News & Insights

Stocks
BTSG

BrightSpring Health price target raised to $20 from $17 at Mizuho

November 04, 2024 — 08:02 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Mizuho raised the firm’s price target on BrightSpring Health (BTSG) to $20 from $17 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following the “solid” Q3. The company continues to see broad-based strength across its pharmacy businesses, particularly in specialty and infusion, and solid margin improvement within the provider segment, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BTSG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BTSG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.