BrightSpring Health price target raised to $20 from $17 at Mizuho

Mizuho raised the firm’s price target on BrightSpring Health (BTSG) to $20 from $17 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following the “solid” Q3. The company continues to see broad-based strength across its pharmacy businesses, particularly in specialty and infusion, and solid margin improvement within the provider segment, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

