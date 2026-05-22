BrightSpring Health Investors Have A Reason To Smile - Stock Delivers Over 420% Gain In Two Years

(RTTNews) - It's been two years and four months since BrightSpring Health Services, Inc (BTSG) made its debut on the Nasdaq on January 26, 2024.

The company is a provider of complementary home- and community-based health services for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. It operates in two reportable segments: Pharmacy Solutions and Provider Services.

Since going public at $13 per share, BrightSpring's operational and financial performance have steadily drawn investors' attention, positively impacting its stock price.

We featured BTSG on our site on May 13, 2024, when it was trading at $11.34. The stock rallied in the successive months and went on to touch a high of $24.82 on Jan.30, 2025, reflecting a gain of nearly 119% in less than 9 months.

When we revisited the stock on April 16, 2025, the stock had retraced to the $17 level from its previous high of $24.82.

Earlier this month, the company announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, and increased its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Q1 Recap

For the first quarter of 2026, net income was $74 million, and net revenue was $3.61 billion. This compares with a net income of $9 million and net revenue of $2.88 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $190 million in Q1, 2026, up 44.8% compared to $131 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Road Ahead

For the full year of 2026, BrightSpring now expects revenue to range between $14.725 billion and $15.225 billion, up from its prior outlook range of $14.450 billion to $15.00 billion. The revised revenue outlook reflects or 14.1% to 17.9% growth over 2025.

The total Adjusted EBITDA for 2026 is expected to be in the range of $795 million to $825 million, up from its previous forecast range of $760 million to $790 million. The revised outlook represents 28.7% to 33.6% growth over the prior year.

As the company continues to expand each of its businesses and execute on its goals, investor enthusiasm has strengthened significantly. Yesterday's all-time high of $59.65 reflects that optimism.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.