BioTech
BTSG

BrightSpring Health Investors Have A Reason To Smile - Stock Delivers Over 420% Gain In Two Years

May 22, 2026 — 07:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - It's been two years and four months since BrightSpring Health Services, Inc (BTSG) made its debut on the Nasdaq on January 26, 2024.

The company is a provider of complementary home- and community-based health services for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. It operates in two reportable segments: Pharmacy Solutions and Provider Services.

Since going public at $13 per share, BrightSpring's operational and financial performance have steadily drawn investors' attention, positively impacting its stock price.

We featured BTSG on our site on May 13, 2024, when it was trading at $11.34. The stock rallied in the successive months and went on to touch a high of $24.82 on Jan.30, 2025, reflecting a gain of nearly 119% in less than 9 months.

When we revisited the stock on April 16, 2025, the stock had retraced to the $17 level from its previous high of $24.82.

Earlier this month, the company announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, and increased its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Q1 Recap

For the first quarter of 2026, net income was $74 million, and net revenue was $3.61 billion. This compares with a net income of $9 million and net revenue of $2.88 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $190 million in Q1, 2026, up 44.8% compared to $131 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Road Ahead

For the full year of 2026, BrightSpring now expects revenue to range between $14.725 billion and $15.225 billion, up from its prior outlook range of $14.450 billion to $15.00 billion. The revised revenue outlook reflects or 14.1% to 17.9% growth over 2025.

The total Adjusted EBITDA for 2026 is expected to be in the range of $795 million to $825 million, up from its previous forecast range of $760 million to $790 million. The revised outlook represents 28.7% to 33.6% growth over the prior year.

As the company continues to expand each of its businesses and execute on its goals, investor enthusiasm has strengthened significantly. Yesterday's all-time high of $59.65 reflects that optimism.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BTSG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.