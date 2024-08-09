News & Insights

Markets
BRSP

BrightSpire Prices $675 Mln BRSP 2024-FL2 Commercial Real Estate CLO

August 09, 2024 — 09:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) announced on Friday that it has priced BRSP 2024-FL2, a $675 million managed commercial real estate collateralized loan obligation or CLO on August 1.

The transaction is scheduled to be closed on August 15.

The 2024-FL2 CLO is collateralized by interests in 22 first-lien floating-rate mortgages secured by 25 properties, with an 86.50 percent initial advance rate at a weighted average coupon at issuance of term SOFR+2.47 percent, before transaction costs.

All loans were originated by subsidiaries of the company.

The structure features a two-year reinvestment period and available proceeds of around $85 million to be used within a six-month ramp up period from closing.

BrightSpire also announced that it will redeem its CLNC 2019-FL1 securitization on August 19.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BRSP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.