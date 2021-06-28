BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BRSP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.4, the dividend yield is 1.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRSP was $9.4, representing a -11.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.68 and a 115.1% increase over the 52 week low of $4.37.

BRSP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). BRSP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.85. Zacks Investment Research reports BRSP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -27.5%, compared to an industry average of -1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates,

