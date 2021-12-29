BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased BRSP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 28.57% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRSP was $9.65, representing a -9.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.68 and a 36.98% increase over the 52 week low of $7.05.

BRSP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). BRSP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.81. Zacks Investment Research reports BRSP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -13.75%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the brsp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

