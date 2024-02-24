BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) Price Target Increased by 5.13% to 8.36

The average one-year price target for BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) has been revised to 8.36 / share. This is an increase of 5.13% from the prior estimate of 7.96 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.56 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.28% from the latest reported closing price of 6.84 / share.

BrightSpire Capital Declares $0.20 Dividend

On December 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 31, 2023 received the payment on January 12, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $6.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.70%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.17%, the lowest has been 4.21%, and the highest has been 15.41%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.74 (n=187).

The current dividend yield is 0.56 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -6.69. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 347 funds or institutions reporting positions in BrightSpire Capital. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 11.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRSP is 0.14%, a decrease of 15.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 78,066K shares. The put/call ratio of BRSP is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nut Tree Capital Management holds 10,994K shares representing 8.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 4,432K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,387K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRSP by 12.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,763K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,339K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,355K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRSP by 2.93% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,070K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRSP by 0.42% over the last quarter.

BrightSpire Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc., formerly Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc., is one of the largest publicly traded commercial real estate (CRE) credit REITs, focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. CRE debt investments primarily consist of first mortgage loans, which the Company expects to be the primary investment strategy. BrightSpire Capital is organized as a Maryland corporation and taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

