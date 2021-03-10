BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BSIG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BSIG has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSIG was $19.44, representing a -10.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.69 and a 438.5% increase over the 52 week low of $3.61.

BSIG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). BSIG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.49. Zacks Investment Research reports BSIG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.43%, compared to an industry average of 10.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BSIG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.