BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BSIG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BSIG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.26, the dividend yield is .18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSIG was $22.26, representing a -7.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.01 and a 150.68% increase over the 52 week low of $8.88.

BSIG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF). BSIG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.44. Zacks Investment Research reports BSIG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -12.86%, compared to an industry average of 14.6%.

