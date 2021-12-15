BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BSIG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that BSIG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.41, the dividend yield is .15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSIG was $27.41, representing a -12.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.17 and a 53.47% increase over the 52 week low of $17.86.

BSIG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC). BSIG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.93. Zacks Investment Research reports BSIG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -18.86%, compared to an industry average of 16.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bsig Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.