BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BSIG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BSIG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.52, the dividend yield is .2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSIG was $19.52, representing a 0.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.50 and a 440.72% increase over the 52 week low of $3.61.

BSIG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP). BSIG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.86. Zacks Investment Research reports BSIG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.39%, compared to an industry average of -4.4%.

Interested in gaining exposure to BSIG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BSIG as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KCE with an increase of 26.7% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BSIG at 2.15%.

