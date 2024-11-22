BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 17.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $30.77 in the previous session. BrightSphere Investment Group has gained 59.3% since the start of the year compared to the 24.5% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 41.1% return for the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 31, 2024, BrightSphere Investment Group reported EPS of $0.59 versus consensus estimate of $0.52 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 7.09%.

For the current fiscal year, BrightSphere Investment Group is expected to post earnings of $2.59 per share on $497.42 million in revenues. This represents a 45.51% change in EPS on a 16.6% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.90 per share on $530.45 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 11.97% and 6.64%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

BrightSphere Investment Group may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

BrightSphere Investment Group has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 11.8X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 12.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 13.6X versus its peer group's average of 11.4X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if BrightSphere Investment Group meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though BrightSphere Investment Group shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does BSIG Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of BSIG have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI). FHI has a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Federated Hermes, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 15.22%, and for the current fiscal year, FHI is expected to post earnings of $4.23 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. have gained 8.1% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 13.26X and a P/CF of 10.86X.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is in the top 9% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for BSIG and FHI, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.