BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Price Target Increased by 14.75% to 23.80

The average one-year price target for BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) has been revised to 23.80 / share. This is an increase of 14.75% from the prior estimate of 20.74 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.23 to a high of 25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.92% from the latest reported closing price of 22.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 407 funds or institutions reporting positions in BrightSphere Investment Group. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSIG is 0.13%, a decrease of 13.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 46,021K shares. The put/call ratio of BSIG is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paulson holds 8,950K shares representing 21.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,187K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,268K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSIG by 7.38% over the last quarter.

Azora Capital holds 2,115K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,026K shares, representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSIG by 17.06% over the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 1,881K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

North Reef Capital Management holds 1,876K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,700K shares, representing an increase of 9.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSIG by 0.59% over the last quarter.

BrightSphere Investment Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BrightSphere is a diversified, global asset management company with approximately $157 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2020. Through its five world-class investment management Affiliates, BrightSphere offers sophisticated investors access to a wide array of leading quantitative and solutions-based, private and public market alternative, and liquid alpha strategies designed to meet a range of risk and return objectives.

