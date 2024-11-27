Is BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BrightSphere Investment Group is one of 871 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BrightSphere Investment Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSIG's full-year earnings has moved 12.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BSIG has returned 63.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 27% on a year-to-date basis. This means that BrightSphere Investment Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Camden National (CAC). The stock is up 27.1% year-to-date.

For Camden National, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, BrightSphere Investment Group belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 44.1% so far this year, so BSIG is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Camden National falls under the Banks - Northeast industry. Currently, this industry has 78 stocks and is ranked #45. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8.4%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on BrightSphere Investment Group and Camden National as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.1% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Camden National Corporation (CAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.